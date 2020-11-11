At war over local content

A cold war is brewing between the Bayelsa State chapter of the Iron and Steel Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ISSSAN), a refining company, and regulator of the local content in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria. Reason: ISSSAN believes that its members are being sidelined in the award of contracts meant for Nigerians in the industry. PAULINE ONYIBE reports from Yenagao

All over the world, the youth are said to be leaders of tomorrow, especially now that they want to take their destinies into their hands. That was the reason there have been lots of programmes fashioned out for the youth, especially in the Niger Delta region, a region where oil was first discovered in large quantity in Nigeria.

In the time past, the Niger Delta region was known for its youth restiveness, which culminated into militancy then because they were not seeing the development which was supposed to go along with crude oil located in their domain just like other countries that have oil, such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Iraq, Canada, Kuwait, Russia, Venezuela among other countries in the world. The Federal Government, however, seeing the destruction being caused by youths of the Niger Delta to the oil facilities then quickly granted them amnesty in 2009 under the late President Umaru Musa Yaradua. That made youths to lay down their arms and embrace peace.

The post amnesty period however migrated to the setting up of some programmes by the Federal Government to engage them and provide jobs for them. One of those programmes was wielding. That captured some youths among whom were the wielders. Also the youth were also at advantage in the region now as the Local Content Act of 2010 establishing the Nigerian Content Monitoring and Development Board(NCMDB) made some laws for the youth to hold all the companies, especially oil multinationals accountable if they refused to use the indigenous people for their services. And that was why a group known as Iron and Steel Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ISSSAN) frowned at the management of Azikel Refinery as the oil and gas company refused to involve them on all the fabrication works done so far in the company.

The group, however, through the Executive Secretary of the NCMDB, Simbi Wabote, had in 2018, petitioned Azikel Refinery, urging him to call the management of the refinery to order. Azikel Group had allegedly contracted all its engineering works to McDermott International Ltd to provide engineering and procurement services for its previously announced 12,000-b/sd hydroskimming modular refinery in Obunagha-Gbarain, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

As part of its work under the EP contract, McDermott will deliver detailed engineering and design of the inside battery limits (ISBL) modular refinery, as well as supply of equipment and all tagged items within the ISBL.

McDermott, which will execute engineering and design on the project from its offices in Tyler, Texas and Mexico City, said it will source equipment for the project from both US and international suppliers.

The project costs about $50-250 million Feeling that they were denied their right by Azikel Group, ISSSAN in Bayelsa State had petitioned the management of the refinery through their lawyer, Emmanuel Yahala and co. In the petition dated March 8th 2018, the group said it petitioned the Azikel refinery, copied to the NCDMB Boss, the group wondered why up till now even after sending a reminder this year, the Company has not been called to order.

ISSSAN Bayelsa branch said in the petition that the Local Content Act of 2010 said that as from the commencement of this act, all operators, project promoters, contractors and any other entity engaged in the Nigerian oil and gas industry shall carry out all their fabrication and wielding activities in the country but the operator went ahead to import from overseas, fabricated and welding materials for the Refinery, especially now that the Federal Government is focusing on Nigerian made goods.

The petition read in parts: “It was written in the act that any operator, contractor or sub- contractor who carries out any project contrary to the provision of this act commits an offence and is liable upon conviction to a fine of five per cent of the project sum of each project in which the offence is committed or cancellation of the project.”

The petition also stated that, “The operator (Azikel refinery) ignored the provision of the act as the members of ISSSAN were entirely excluded in the business of the operator (Azikel refinery).

“That the NCDMB, which is the organisation with the responsibility of ensuring compliance with the act decided to look the other way while the act was being breached by the operator.” Angry with the executive secretary of NCDMB, the group maintained that ISSSAN petitioned Azikel Group through the local content board but regretted that the board ignored the petition. “The group however demanded that the provision of the act must be enforced and complied with by engaging the ISSSAN members of the state to perform fabrication and wielding jobs.

“Be awarded all the contracts that have to do with fabrication and wielding. That no any part or whole of materials of fabrication or wielding, which are available in Nigeria should be imported by the operator. “Wherefore the operator fails to comply with the above within a period of 30 days, from the date of receipt of this petition, our client will have no other option than to demand for appropriate compensation damages in accordance with the laws of Nigeria.

“Approach a court of competent jurisdiction to seek redress.” Of course, the group, after waiting without any positive response till recently, has taken the Azikel Petroleum Refinery Limited and the NCDMB boss to the Industrial Court, Yenagoa division for noncompliance with the Nigerian oil and gas industry content development act 2010 with suit NICN/ YEN/43/2020. According to Francis Edolor, the treasurer of the group, who spoke on behalf of ISSSAN, he said “We petitioned Azikel refinery through local content to invite the executives of the Azikel refinery so that we can sit down and discuss but he ignored the letter then.

They were doing the fabrication abroad. They used people from outside to do the fabrication. “But based on the oil gas content development act 2010, we wrote to them that they should comply but they didn’t comply. We reminded them again in 2020 but they didn’t do anything about it until today.

“We are now accusing the local content that they have been taking bribe. If you do any fabrication work outside the country, you must pay five per cent of the total sum to local content. “Also, the NCDMB would not be partnering with the operator of the Azikel Refinery, if we are not complying with the Content Act.

“Permit me to say that all fabrication works are done in the country as against the unsubstantiated position of the petitioners (ISSSAN).” Also reacting from NCDMB, a close source to the Wambote, in a telephone conversation with this correspondent asked to see the petition first before reacting. But when this correspondent sent the soft copy of the petition, his response didn’t come until this report was filed in.

