At Wealth Festival, Gani Adams threatens war mongers

….says we’ll fight those causing religious crisis in Yoruba land

Emergence of Wealth Festival

It was a celebration of life, hope, wealth and economic prosperity as Yoruba indigenes across the South- West region gather in Lagos to mark the 2020 edition of the Wealth Festival (Odun Aje). The people came out in their numbers to thank the God of wealth and pray for more prosperity. The festival was well attended by many traditional rulers in the region including the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, His Royal Highest Oba Alaiyeluwa Ambaliu Hakeem Agbedeyi, The Alayeige of Orile Agege Kingdom, Chief Kolade Muyiwa Stephen, Asoju Aare of Orile Agege Kingdom, among other dignitaries.

Adams seeks understanding

Adams used the opportunity to warn those fanning the ember of discord and religious crisis in Yoruba land to desist from their sinister motives or be ready to face the wrath of the Yoruba deities. He said those behind the motives have their secret agenda well thought- out, but the people will not relent in their efforts to stop the evil plans and machinations. According to him, that is how Boko Haram started in Borno State when Abubakar Shekau led a group of Islamic fanatics to rebel against humanity. “Presently about 17 states in the North have been affected by the activities of Boko Haram. “Today, the story couldn’t be said to be in the affirmative. It was a story of mass killings and the spilling of innocent blood across the country. “We must rise against those who use social media to foment trouble. We must tell them the truth that there is a difference between religion, culture and tradition.”

Historical antecedents

“Yoruba is a very cultured race. We have our traditions like every other race in the world. Even the Arabs, and the Saudis have their distinct culture and traditions. The Egyptians also have their culture and tradition. All these cannot be said to be derogatory to their being as a race. “For instance, in Yoruba land, we use Oro as one of the procedures to cleanse and rid the society of evil spirits. In the good old days, there was peace and tranquillity across the southwest region. Nothing bad or untoward happened to them because the people of old adhered strictly to Yoruba culture and tradition. “They used the traditional method to prevent unforeseen calamities from dwelling in their society. In those days, crimes like robberies, killings,kidnapping, money-making through rituals, raping and ailments like tuberculosis, HIV/AIDs, COVID -19 and a lot of others could hardly occur. “They could hardly happen because the Yoruba of old knew what to do to avoid unforeseen calamities. “However, for a Yoruba Oba to have said it openly that Oro procession is forbidden in his town is nothing but a betrayal of trust. It is unsavoury of a traditional ruler to have said that. Rather than uttering words that can trigger a religious crisis, it is better to keep mute.”

Social awareness

Adams urged Yoruba traditional leaders to educate the youths of these days about the core values of hard work and reward. He noted that the youths need to be educated that it is inhuman to kill human beings for ritual purposes.

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land described the rising cases of ritual killings and human sacrifice in the South- West part of the country as barbaric. He said any form of physical, sexual or psychological mistreatment that involves the use of ritual is alien to Yoruba culture and traditions. Adams said in Yoruba land and in every part of the world, killing a person for ritual is an abomination and sacrilegious. “It is not our culture or tradition. “It is against the norms of our race. The issue of using human parts for money-making is against Yoruba practices. It is at variance with our ethos of Omoluabi and we should rise against it. “It is sad though that our society has lost its core values. What we see today is a complete departure from the original practice and ethos of the Yoruba race.

Time to speak out

“As the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, it is time for me to speak up and express my displeasure at the ugly narratives that have literally turned Yoruba land into an abattoir, where human parts usually littered the entire communities. “Things cannot continue like this. We are at the centre of all these and we must speak against this ugly trend. All our royal fathers in Yoruba land should speak up. “We will need to educate them about the dignity of labour and the essence of preserving their names and that of their parents. We will need to educate them about the sanctity of our culture and traditions. We will need to teach them how to respect the elderly. “We must teach them about morality and the need to stay away from acts that could render them useless in the future. “The society has lost the battle to instil morality in the minds of the youths. And as I have said earlier, it is quite unfortunate that social media has done a lot in killing all the values and teachings that could enhance societal values and behaviours. “Therefore, it is our duties as leaders to preach the gospel of truth. The law enforcement agencies also have to play their statutory roles in enforcing the laws.

Let’s be united

“We must not shy away from our roles and responsibilities to curb this societal menace. In a society where we seek progress, there’s a need for us to retrace our steps and work towards correcting the societal ills. “Yoruba is a blessed race. We have everything working for us as a race. But until we address the issues collectively, we will live to regret the sad reality of our failed society.”

Agege monarch’s counsel

The Alayeige of Orile Agege Kingdom, Oba Agbedeyi, said the essence of the festival was to seek God’s blessing. He said wealth is the key to life and it is one of the most powerful tools that open all doors. He said: “Wealth is also spiritual in nature. It has no boundary. It is a unique pointer to life and death and it revolves around the world in the most amazing manner. Wealth is appealing. That is why the entire world explores the beauty and the power of wealth to get things done. Wealth is money in abundance. It is the symbol of good living. It creates the path to success and prosperity. “With all these attributes of wealth and many more, I think it is very important for us to tell the world why we celebrate Wealth Festival. “The reason for celebrating Wealth Festival (Odun Aje) is to appreciate the deity in charge of wealth creation. It is also to explore the natural joy and abundant fortunes that wealth symbolises.”

