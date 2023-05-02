At Workers Day, Tinubu Promises ‘More Than Minimum Wage’

President-elect Bola Tinubu yesterday said he was a co-labourer and ally to workers in the fight for social and economic justice.

Tinubu, who spoke yesterday in a statement issued to commemorate Workers Day, said he would always fight for workers, adding that they will have “more than minimum wage”.

The former Lagos State governor, however, called for “better understanding and cooperation”, noting that “tough decisions” will be made in the days ahead. He said: “On this special day, as your President-elect, I extend my hand of friendship to the Nigerian workers through the two central Labour unions Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

“In me, you will find a dependable ally and co-labourer in the fight for social and economic justice for all Nigerians, including all the working people. “Your fight will be my fight because I will always fight for you.

“My plans for better welfare and working conditions are clearly spelt out in my Renewed Hope Agenda for A Better Nigeria. It is a covenant born of conviction and one I am prepared to keep.

“At this point, I must remind Nigerian workers that we all have a common battle to wage, one which we must win together.”