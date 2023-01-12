AT3 Resources launches digital marketing bootcamp for SMEs

Lagos-based communication and events consultancy, AT3 Resources is set to mark its fifth year of providing strategic public relations, events and media interventions to corporates, individuals and brands in Nigeria and across Africa. To mark this milestone, the company said it will be hosting a week-long digital marketing bootcamp for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs), themed ‘Leveraging Possibilities for SMEs in The Digital Age.’ According to the firm, the bootcamp which is the first edition is designed to empower SMEs to seize the growth opportunities presented by the digital era. During the bootcamp, participants will be armed with the best digital marketing tools, tips, trends, tactics and strategies from leading industry experts that will support them in their quest to actualise their full potential as well as shape how they connect with their target audiences. Speaking on the initiative, founder and Chief Executive Officer, AT3 Resources, Tosin Adefeko, said: “In the course of our journey, we frequently encounter small medium businesses who desire communications interventions but do not have the requisite knowledge or resources to support their growth. “In commemoration of our milestone 5th anniversary, we decided to lend our support to the growth of small businesses in tune with our belief that SMEs are the lifeblood of our economy. “The bootcamp will be facilitated by a blend of digital marketing and communications experts such as Nkiru Olumide-Ojo, Founder, The Lighthouse Network; Frankline Ozekhome, Pop Culture Strategist; Rufai Oseni, Global Speaker & Development Expert; Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu, Founder, Nairametrics and Oluwasola Obagbemi, Corporate Communications Manager, Anglophone West Africa, Meta among many others.
