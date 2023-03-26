Atafo, Da Silva, Oke-Lawal, to mentor upcoming designers for AMVCA fashion show

Renowned fashion designers, Mai Atafo, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Abebayo Oke-Lawal were thrilled to mentor budding designers for African Magic Viewers Choice Award, AMVCA runway show in 2022. The trio are making a come back for the ninth edition of the well anticipated AMVCA. At a press conference, held at, Ikeja, Lagos, Multichoice in partnership with African Magic, which turns 20 years will host the AMVCA between May 18 and 20, 2023.

The three-day event will be a celebration of film production talents, culture, fashion, music and other elements of African entertainment. Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice, Dr. Busola Tejumola, while unveiling the event schedule for this year’s AMVCA, revealed that though the ninth edition is streamlined to fit into three days event, all the activities that took place last year will be well presented. According to her, “The AMVCA has in the last 8 years become the unit by which excellence is measured and recognized and this 9th edition of the AMVCAs stands in a unique position being hosted in the 20th year of Africa Magic operations in Nigeria and at a point when cinematic output across Africa is entering a phase of global recognition and appreciation.

“This year, in partnership with Amstel and Zagg Energy Drink, we will be hosting a 3-day event that has begun with the call to entry which ended March 17. We have a 40% increase in the number of entries compared to the last edition. Shortlisting has begun and we will move to the judging phases.”

Tejumola disclosed that the threeday celebration will start with the Opening Night and Cultural Day event, followed by the Digital Content Creators, Young Filmmakers Day and then the Runway Show/Nominee Gala the next day. The celebrations will end with the Award Night. Veteran film director, producer and writer, Femi Odugbemi was announced as the Head Judge for the ninth AMVCA. He said, “From its very beginnings, the AMVCA has been a celebration of Africa, a celebration of our cultures, our heritage, our stories, our stars and the excellence of their talent. The work of our jury will be difficult as many of the shortlisted entries show technical excellence, great storytelling and enthralling performances. As usual there are categories of nominees as well where we invite you to vote for your favourite shows. Please support your choices with your vote.” The nominees for this year will be revealed by 7pm on April 9, 2023 across all Africa Magic channels. Once this is done, the voting portal will open ahead of the highly awaited award ceremony.

