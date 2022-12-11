ATAFO mesmerises with Womenswear jacket series

ATAFO fashion brand made an astonishing return to the runway with Atelier, Spring/Summer ’23 Collection, after a three-year hiatus from the runway.

Presenting the collection, which had about four different collections rolled into one, at its first stand alone show, it was a double outing as Mai Atafo served the exquisite fashion pieces to mark 12 years of business and industry relevance.

ATAFO presented its Bridal, Menswear, Traditional and Womenswear line to over 400+ guests seated front row to see the first collection in three years. In this segment, we picked out the women’s wear jacket series which are beauties to behold.

The ATAFO Womenswear was an exciting journey into menswear for women, ATAFO for this season brought its signature cuts and clean tailoring into womenswear. Introducing an element of versatility in the designs like the one size fits all handkerchief skirt and the Jazz jacket; a cropped structured jacket inspired by the early 2000s’ bolero fever.

The ATAFO brand is known for its sartorial elegance, clean lines, and innovative yet functional designs.

The show allowed customers, friends of the brand and the fashion industry at large a 360 view of The collection – ATELIER, which captures ATAFO’s evolution and aesthetic over time.

