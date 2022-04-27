Metro & Crime

Ataga: Court dismisses objection by Chidinma’s lawyer to cross-examine Access Bank’s employee

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Lagos High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square yesterday dismissed the objection raised by the counsel to Chidinma Ojukwu to cross-examine an employee of Access Bank over the late Mr Usifo Ataga’s bank statements tendered as exhibits.

Justice Yetunde Adesanya, however, admitted the bank statements as exhibits. Ojukwu is standing trial for the alleged murder of Ataga, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Super TV. She is charged with murder, stealing and forgery alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, and one Adedapo Quadri.

On Tuesday, the prosecution counsel, Mrs A. O. Oluwafemi, told the court that the prosecution had a representative from Access Bank who was in court on the basis of the subpoena to tender the account document of the deceased. She then called the representative of the bank, Mr Toafeek Lawal, to the witness box to tender the statement and the certificate of identification. After tendering the statement, the counsel to the first defendant, Mr Onwuka Egwu, raised an objection to cross-examine the officer from Access Bank over the document he tendered. According to him, Lawal is the account officer of the deceased as can be seen from the subpoena and certification attached to the account. He, therefore, said that the officer from the bank was in a position to give evidence in respect of the account.

 

Our Reporters

