Ataga: DPP recommends murder charges for Chidimma, sister

The office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi, has recommended that three suspects, including Chidimma Ojukwu, should be charged for murder at a Lagos High Court over their alleged involvement in the death of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Super TV, Usifo Ataga.

The 21-year-old student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Ms Ojukwu is to be charged alongside two others: her elder sister, Jessica Egbuchu Chioma, 28, and Mr Adedapo Quadri.

The state’s Police Prosecutor, Cyril Ajifor, Monday informed a Yaba Magistrate Court, Lagos of the recommendations by the DPP to charge the defendants, who were brought before the court, for murder.

The Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo, while confirming the recommendation, said that he had received a directive to remove himself from the case following the legal advice of the DPP on August 20, recommending the murder trial of Miss Ojukwu and four others for Ataga’s death.

The Magistrate Court also discharged four persons who were earlier arraigned before it by the police for obstructing justice in the case.

They include: Chidimma’s adopted father, Onoh Ojukwu, 57; Babalola Disu, 42; Abayomi Olutayo, 23, and Ifeoluwa Olowu, 23.

Miss Ojukwu had been arrested by the police on June 23 for allegedly killing Usifo at a short-let apartment in Lekki.

During the proceedings Monday, while re-appearing before the Magistrate, the prosecutor said that since the legal advice from the DPP on the case has recommended a murder trial, it implies that all defendants would be arraigned at the Lagos High Court which has jurisdiction over such matters.

A copy of the DPP’s advice dated August 20 revealed that a prima facie case of conspiracy to murder, murder, and conspiracy to commit forgery was established against the three suspects.

The advice of the DPP read: “After careful consideration of facts available in the case, this office is of the firm view that a prima facie case of conspiring to murder, murder, conspiracy to commit felony to wit; forgery, forgery and making documents without authority contrary to sections 233, 222, 411, 363 and 370 respectively of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, exists against Ojukwu, Chidimma Adaora and Adedapo Quadri.

“Facts available also establish the offence of having possession of things reasonably suspected to have been stolen contrary to section 329 of criminal Law of Lagos against Egbuchu Chioma.”

Consequently, the DPP advised that all the defendants, except Ms Egbuchu, be discharged by the magistrate.

Ms Egbuchu, who was allegedly found in possession of the deceased’s iPhone 7, is, however, to continue her trial according to the advice.

