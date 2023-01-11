Ataga: Prosecution stalls trial of Chidinma

Francis Iwuchukwu

The failure of the prosecution to reply to the final written address of the defence, Wednesday stalled the trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged killer of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, before the High Court of Lagos State at the Tafawa Balewa Square.

It would be recalled that the court had on November 17, 2022, fixed January 11, 2023, for the adoption of written addresses of the prosecution and the defence in the trial within trial to ascertain if the defendant made statements at the police station voluntarily.

The court, presided over by Justice Yetunde Adesanya at the last adjourned date, was told that she (Chidinma) was slapped and forced to sign statements written by policemen in the state.

Specifically, Chidinma, while testifying in her trial within trial had stated that policemen, including Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Olusegun Bamidele, and Olufunke Madeyinlo, told her to sign statements against her will.

The defendant insisted that Bamidele told her to narrate the statement he wrote to the state Commissioner of Police after tearing the statement she wrote.

