Metro & Crime

Ataga’s Murder: Prosecution stalls trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, others

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

Failure of the prosecution to reply to the final written address of the defence, yesterday stalled the trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged killer of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, before a High Court of Lagos State at the Tafawa Balewa Square.

It would be recalled that the court had on November 17, 2022, fixed January 11, 2023, for the adoption of written addresses of the prosecution and the defence in the trial within trial to ascertain if the defendant made statements at the police station voluntarily.

The court presided over by Justice Yetunde Adesanya at the last adjourned date was told that she (Chidinma) was slapped and forced to sign statements written by policemen in the state. Specifically, Chidinma, while testifying in her trial within trial had stated that policemen including Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Olusegun Bamidele and Olufunke Madeyinlo, told her to sign statements against her will. The defendant insisted that Bamidele told her to narrate the statement he wrote to the state Commissioner of Police after tearing the statement she wrote.

Chidinma is answering questions over her role in the alleged murder of Ataga. She is also answering questions to the charge of stealing and forgery alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, and one Adedapo Quadri. When the matter came up before the judge yesterday, for the adoption of written addresses of the trial within trial, the case could not go on as the Lagos State prosecuting counsel, T. E. Onilade, informed the court that they just received service of the address from the defendant last week. According to Onilade, “The first defendant’s address was served on us during the festive period. The address which was dated December 23, 2022, was served on the Attorney General’s office on December 30, and we only received service last week, but we have not replied.” To confirm the development, Chidinma’s lawyer, O. Okemezie stated that the address was December 23, 2022, as well as a Motion on Notice in support of the written address and a seven-paragraph affidavit.

Justice Adesanya adjourned the matter until February 13, for the adoption of written addresses. The defendants were arraigned on October 12, 2021, on a nine-count charge preferred against them by the Lagos State Government. Ojukwu and Quadri are an swering questions to the first to eight counts bordering on conspiracy, murder, stabbing, forgery, making of bank statements, and stealing, while the third defendant, Egbuchu, is facing the ninth count – stealing of iPhone 7 belonging to the late Ataga.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police confirm release of abducted commuters in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Ekiti State Police Command said five commuters kidnapped along Ayedun-Ilasa-Ayebode road in Ikole Local Government Area of the state last week have regained their freedom. The Ekiti Police Command which gave the confirmation yesterday said the victims were released on Sunday, they however didn’t confirm whether or not ransom paid. The commuters were kidnapped […]
Metro & Crime

Ogudu, Ojota residents send SOS to Lagos govt, Police

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

…as cultists take over communities Residents of Ojota and Ogudu in the Kosefe Local Government Area of Lagos State have sent a save our soul message to the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, over the activities of marauding cultists. This cry for help came following the discovering of the mutilated remains of a […]
Metro & Crime

Encomiums as top banker, Adeyemi Odusanya, bids father farewell

Posted on Author Reporter

  Encomiums poured in as eminent personalities from all walks of life converged in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State to bid farewell to Pa. Zacheus Olorunsola Odusanya, a.k.a Baba Kekere, the father of Mr. Adeyemi Odusanya, quintessential banker and executive director, South & Corporate of Keystone Bank Limited. Pa Odusanya journeyed to the great beyond on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica