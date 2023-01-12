Ataga’s Murder: Prosecution stalls trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, others

Failure of the prosecution to reply to the final written address of the defence, yesterday stalled the trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged killer of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, before a High Court of Lagos State at the Tafawa Balewa Square.

It would be recalled that the court had on November 17, 2022, fixed January 11, 2023, for the adoption of written addresses of the prosecution and the defence in the trial within trial to ascertain if the defendant made statements at the police station voluntarily.

The court presided over by Justice Yetunde Adesanya at the last adjourned date was told that she (Chidinma) was slapped and forced to sign statements written by policemen in the state. Specifically, Chidinma, while testifying in her trial within trial had stated that policemen including Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Olusegun Bamidele and Olufunke Madeyinlo, told her to sign statements against her will. The defendant insisted that Bamidele told her to narrate the statement he wrote to the state Commissioner of Police after tearing the statement she wrote.

Chidinma is answering questions over her role in the alleged murder of Ataga. She is also answering questions to the charge of stealing and forgery alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, and one Adedapo Quadri. When the matter came up before the judge yesterday, for the adoption of written addresses of the trial within trial, the case could not go on as the Lagos State prosecuting counsel, T. E. Onilade, informed the court that they just received service of the address from the defendant last week. According to Onilade, “The first defendant’s address was served on us during the festive period. The address which was dated December 23, 2022, was served on the Attorney General’s office on December 30, and we only received service last week, but we have not replied.” To confirm the development, Chidinma’s lawyer, O. Okemezie stated that the address was December 23, 2022, as well as a Motion on Notice in support of the written address and a seven-paragraph affidavit.

Justice Adesanya adjourned the matter until February 13, for the adoption of written addresses. The defendants were arraigned on October 12, 2021, on a nine-count charge preferred against them by the Lagos State Government. Ojukwu and Quadri are an swering questions to the first to eight counts bordering on conspiracy, murder, stabbing, forgery, making of bank statements, and stealing, while the third defendant, Egbuchu, is facing the ninth count – stealing of iPhone 7 belonging to the late Ataga.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...