Atala Oil Well: Group exonerates Dickson

A cultural group, Bayelsa West Congress, has said that Henry Seriake Dickson has no personal interests in the Bayelsa oil fields (Atala Oil Field) apart from the general interest of Bayelsa State, stating that he was not a businessman. This is coming against the backdrop of the recent pronouncement by a senate committee on ethics that Atala Oil Well should be handed back to its original owners.

The group in Yenagoa yesterday commended the former governor for working hand in hand with Governor Douye Diri and other Bayelsa leaders to retrieve the state’s oil well, condemning statements made against the senator over the administration of the state’s oil well that the senator has a stake in the oil well.

The group said: “Senator Dickson does not own an oil licence and has never applied for an oil operating license. The group noted that Dickson, in a statement signed by Ebide Brown and Moses Hitler, chairman and secretary respectively, revealed that Governor Diri had reached out to him for his counsel on the matter as he had already brought it up with the president and the petroleum minister; hence Dickson then accompanied Governor Diri to discuss the matter with President Muhammadu Buhari. The group further added that it was Dickson who upheld the interests of the state and the Ijaw nation as governor and has continued to do so as a senator.

 

Our Reporters

