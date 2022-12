Atala OML 46: Senate slams NUPRC over revocation of licence

The Senate, yesterday, faulted the revocation of Atala Marginal oil field (OML 46) in February 2020 by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), which is now known as Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC). Consequently, it ordered the Commission to re-allocate the oil field to the original owners as earlier directed by the Presidency.

The Senate passed the resolution following recommendations made in the report presented by its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions. The Committee, Chaired by Senator Ayo Akinyelure, had based on the mandate of the Senate, investigated petitions forwarded to it by Sir Daniel Chukwudozie on behalf of Hardy Oil Nigeria Limited, Bayelsa Oil Company Limited (BOCL) and Century Exploration and Production Limited (CEPL) against NUPRC for alleged illegal and fraudulent revocation of Atala Marginal Field (OML 46) and its re-award to Halkin Exploration and Production Limited. According to the report of the Committee, the award of the oil field to Halkins as stated in the petition was in breach of due process and Presidential Directive. The Committee after several months of interface with all the interested parties on the oil field, recommended to the Senate that it should be re-allocated to the original owners who are Hardy Oil Nigeria Limited, Bayelsa oil Company Limited and Century Exploration and Production Limited.

The adopted recommendation of the Committee by the Senate reads: “That since the revocation of the Atala Marginal Field (OML 46) was based on misleading information supplied by Halkin Exploration and Production Limited and since NUPRC was unable to produce written evidence that President Muhammadu Buhari actually reversed his initial directive on consideration of owners / operators of Atala Marginal Field for re – award as claimed by NUPRC, the committee strongly recommends that the oil field be returned to its original owners / operators.

“This recommendation is in line with Presidential directive which was applied in returning the nine marginal fields to their original owners /operators.” Buhari, had in October 2022, ordered NUPRC, to re-allocate the oil fields to the original owners since Halkins was not even a registered company when Hardy Oil Nigeria Limited, Bayelsa Oil Company Limited and Century Exploration and Production Limited, developed the oil field from 2014 to 2018 and acquired license for its exploration.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...