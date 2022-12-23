News

Atala OML 46: Senate slams NUPRC over revocation of licence

…orders re-allocation to Hardy Oil, others

The Senate Friday faulted the revocation of Atala Marginal oil field (OML 46 ) in February 2020 by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), which is now known as the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).
Consequently, the apex legislative Chamber, ordered the Commission to re-allocate the oil field to thr original owners as earlier directed by the Presidency.
The Senate passed the resolution, following recommendations made in the report presented by its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.
The Committee, Chaired by Senator Ayo Akinyelure, had based on the mandate of the Senate, investigated petitions forwarded to it by Sir Daniel Chukwudozie on behalf of Hardy Oil Nigeria Limited, Bayelsa Oil Company Limited (BOCL) and Century Exploration and Production Limited (CEPL) against NUPRC for alleged illegal and fraudulent revocation of Atala Marginal Field (OML 46) and its re – award to Halkin Exploration and Production Limited.

 

