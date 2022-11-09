Ademola Lookman
Sports

Atalanta coach salutes Lookman as Chukwueze gets nomination for goal award

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has showered plaudits on Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman, saying he is impressed with the summer signing. Lookman scored his sixth goal in the Serie A after breaking the deadlock for Atalanta which went on to lose 2-1 to Napoli.

Victor Osimhen drew Napoli level before providing the assist for the second goal scored by Eljif Elmas. And speaking on Lookman and also reflecting on the game Gasperini told DAZN: “It wasn’t easy against a defence like Napoli to create so many scoring opportunities, especially as we hit the crossbar. We attacked well, prevented their dangerous counter-attacks, and we need to improve on playing out from the back, as the long ball was used a bit too much in the second half. “Lookman is doing really well and I really like Hojlund. I am very satisfied with how these lads are doing.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Euro 2020: Impressive Scotland frustrate England in Wembley draw

Posted on Author Reporter

*Sweden beat Slovakia, all square between Croatia, Czech Republic England and Scotland played out a goalless draw at Wembley to leave both countries with their hopes of reaching Euro 2020’s knockout stage very much alive. The first meeting between the men’s teams in a major tournament since Euro 96 was played out in a typically […]
Sports

Osimhen turns down Man United, Newcastle

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Super Eagles talismanic striker Victor Osimhen has revealed that he wants to stay at Napoli and fight for the Scudetto despite links with other top European clubs. Osimhen has had a stellar campaign in Naples, finding the net 17 times in 30 appearances. However, while Osimhen may have had a very good season, it has […]
Sports

Former Brazil striker, Ronaldo, buys second division club

Posted on Author Reporter

  Retired Real Madrid and Brazil striker Ronaldo has bought a controlling stake in his former club Cruzeiro, the player and the club said on Saturday. Ronaldo, who played for Cruzeiro as a teenager in the early 1990s before going on to become one of the most successful centre forwards in footballing history, did the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica