Atalanta coach salutes Lookman as Chukwueze gets nomination for goal award

Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has showered plaudits on Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman, saying he is impressed with the summer signing. Lookman scored his sixth goal in the Serie A after breaking the deadlock for Atalanta which went on to lose 2-1 to Napoli.

Victor Osimhen drew Napoli level before providing the assist for the second goal scored by Eljif Elmas. And speaking on Lookman and also reflecting on the game Gasperini told DAZN: “It wasn’t easy against a defence like Napoli to create so many scoring opportunities, especially as we hit the crossbar. We attacked well, prevented their dangerous counter-attacks, and we need to improve on playing out from the back, as the long ball was used a bit too much in the second half. “Lookman is doing really well and I really like Hojlund. I am very satisfied with how these lads are doing.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...