Business

Atanda: Wining organisational culture key to business success

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Deremi Atanda, Managing Director of frontline African fintech firm, Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL), has said that cultivating a sound corporate culture is a fundamental component of business growth and success. Atanda was speaking on the topic, “Best Practice Approaches to Building a Winning Organisational Culture,” at the Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC) Technovation Conference 2022, held in Lagos recently. Organisational culture is the practical and pervasive implementation of norms, practices, ideals and values within an organisation, he said. “A winning culture is one that must deliver overall success to you as you have defined for your business,” said Atanda, who was announced as Remita Managing Director in January. With the vision to be the preferred payment option for individuals, businesses and governments in Africa, Remita, a subsidiary of 30-yearold SystemSpecs group, is a pioneer in the Nigerian fintech space. Remita currently processes over N21 trillion (US$46 billion) annually and serves as the Payment technology infrastructure for Nigeria’s Treasury Single Account (TSA) and major merchants and businesses.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Ibooking.ng hosts art, paint tour

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With the passion to showcase Nigerian Art and colourful paintings to its esteem customers, one of the world leading travel agency, Ibooking.ng, recently hosted its clients to an Art and Paint Tour. The event was held at the popular celebrity hangout, Sidewalk Victoria Island. In partnership with popular social media influencer, David Julius Arogula better […]
Business

‘Global virus resurgence threatens growth momentum’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The renewed surge in Covid-19 infections is threatening to further divide the world economy between the rich and poor, potentially damaging overall global growth if the fresh outbreaks spread or if key sources of demand falter, Bloomberg reported yesterday. The news agency stated that more people were diagnosed with Covid- 19 last week than any […]
Business

Remedial Health raises $1m to digitise African pharmacies

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Healthtech startup, Remedial Health, has raised $1 million in pre-seed funding to digitise neighbourhood pharmacies across Africa starting with Nigeria. Remedial Health will roll out its digital procurement and PMR (patient medication records) platforms and make it easier for these pharmacies and Proprietary Patent Medicine Vendors (PPMVs) to access affordable and authentic retail medicines. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica