Atanda: Wining organisational culture key to business success

Deremi Atanda, Managing Director of frontline African fintech firm, Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL), has said that cultivating a sound corporate culture is a fundamental component of business growth and success. Atanda was speaking on the topic, “Best Practice Approaches to Building a Winning Organisational Culture,” at the Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC) Technovation Conference 2022, held in Lagos recently. Organisational culture is the practical and pervasive implementation of norms, practices, ideals and values within an organisation, he said. “A winning culture is one that must deliver overall success to you as you have defined for your business,” said Atanda, who was announced as Remita Managing Director in January. With the vision to be the preferred payment option for individuals, businesses and governments in Africa, Remita, a subsidiary of 30-yearold SystemSpecs group, is a pioneer in the Nigerian fintech space. Remita currently processes over N21 trillion (US$46 billion) annually and serves as the Payment technology infrastructure for Nigeria’s Treasury Single Account (TSA) and major merchants and businesses.

