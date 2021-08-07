ATBU-TH Iman advocates 6 months lectures for intending couples

Imam Ahmed Aliyu of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBU-TH) Bauchi has recommended six months lectures for intending couples, particularly men before marriage. The Imam made the call, while delivering sermon on Friday at the ATBU-TH Jumma’at Mosque in Bauchi.

He noted that most people especially, men lack the intensive knowledge about the conditions that govern marriage in Islam, which he said resulted in high rate of divorce cases among couples in the community nowadays. Imam Aliyu further said that most of the preachings by scholars focus on women, while leaving their male counterparts without telling them their marriage obligations.

He said this necessitated the need for men to be educated and enlightened on the basic things to know before getting married. He added that “as a result of that the rate of divorce is increasing by the day among the couples because most of our men lack the basic knowledge about marriage obligations. “I am calling on the authorities in the state to impose six months of lectures on couples before marriage,” he said. Speaking on the ongoing nationwide strike embarked upon by resident doctors, Imam Aliyu appealed to the state governor and striking medical doctors to look for a way of suspending the strike to save people’s lives.

