ATCIS battles ALTON over proposed 40% tariff hike

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had disagreed with the telecoms operators over their plan to increase tariff

Foremost telecoms activist, Prince Sina Bilesanmi, National President, the Association of Telephone, Cable Tv & Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS), has warned mobile network operators to desist from their plan to increase data, call and SMS tariffs by 40 per cent. Bilesanmi, in a chat with New Telegraph, warned that his association would be at war with ALTON if the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approves the proposed tariffs. He claimed that the subscribers were not enjoying quality services from their operations, adding that the subscribers do not get value for their money. Belisanmi noted that about 198 million subscribers would be affected with the planned tariff increase. He said ALTON needed to carry the subscribers along before taking any decision concerning the tariffs. According to him, the association (ALTON) would continue to fail if it refuses to consult the subscribers’ association as a major stakeholder in its decision making. He explained that ATCIS was the leading masses advocacy body that promotes subscriber interests as well as defends subscribers’ rights while also promoting Network Services Providers through their products and services. “We totally rejected the tariff increase as proposed by ALTON because there was any stakeholders meeting. ATCIS has written government agency and we have put a call to ALTON chief and our advocacy has started to revolt the plan. Nigerian subscribers tell ALTON, we are your backbone, carry us along or you fail again. “We’ll roll back 2016 lockdown on Nigerian Telecom’s economy again if you allow it happen, If there’s need to carry placards Telecom subscribers will do that. NO to 40 per cent increase by ALTON “Between December 10 and14, 2015 and November 30, 2016, Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) made move then, but our association was a major voice against the indiscriminate increase in tariff when ATCIS revolted to save Nigerian subscribers trillion of naira from telecoms service providers,” he said. The ATCIS boss commended NCC for quickly rejecting the proposal by the operators for an upward review of tariff. Recall that telecoms providers under the aegis of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) had written to NCC, seeking an upward review of voice calls, SMS and data cost by 40 per cent due to the high cost of operations. Rejecting the request, NCC noted that any such decision must be fair to the subscribers and engender healthy competition among services providers. T he regulator, in the statement by its Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, said there was no cause for alarm as it did not approve any increase, adding that it remained committed to international best practices and established procedures in its regulatory activities in the country. Adinde maintained that any tariff increase by telecoms service providers must be approved by the commission guided by regular costbased and empirical studies to determine the appropriate cost to be adopted by the service providers. Reacting to the uproar that followed the operators’ letter addressed to the Nigerian Communications Commismoves Hassion seeking its approval for increase in data, SMS and call tariffs, ALTON said the content of the letter was misunderstood, stating that it would meet with the agency to clarify the issues. The association said its members were ready for dialogue to cushion the impact of the present economy condition on its business operation. ALTON Chairman, Gbenga Adebayo, had, on a television programme, said the letter was misunderstood, stating that data and SMS tariff hike was not on the front-burner. According to Adebayo, his recommendation to NCC was that the telecoms operators demanded some regulatory instruments to be activated to give some relief to minimise or to mitigate against high cost of operation by the telecom’s operators. He said the main issue was for the regulator to see how to reduce the impact of the present economic condition on their business, which may risk consumer price increase.

