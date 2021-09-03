News

ATCIS condemns FG’s media threat, slams minister

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Association of Telephone, Cable TV, and Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS) has slammed the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammad, for threatening to shut down any radio or television station that breach its broadcasting rules.

The association said the recent moves by the Federal Government, National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and the Department of Security Service (DSS) show calculated plans to gag the media and deny them the constitutionally guaranteed press freedom. The NBC had recently invited presenters of Channels Television and threatened to sanction the broadcast station over an interview with Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom. Reacting to the Minister’s threat, the ATCIS National President, Prince ‘Sina Bilesanmi, said the Federal Government was becoming too harsh on the media. He said: “Why would the Federal Government deny media and people live interviews? It means they don’t want people to express their views about the government.”

Our Reporters

