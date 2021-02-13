News

ATCON decries N15 trillion infrastructure funding gap, multiple taxation

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

Members of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), yesterday decried the N15 trillion infrastructure funding gap still existing in the telecoms and Information Communication Technology (ICT) sector. The group also decried the burden of multiple taxation being experienced by telecommunication providers in the country, stressing that telecoms providers have over the years been faced with the challenges of multiple taxation, both from the federal and states governments. While appealing that government should urgently address it, the Association noted that commitment towards the enforcement of telecommunications infrastructures Right of Way (RoW) was critical to the development of digital economy in Nigeria.

The event took place in Abuja, when the newly elected President of the association, Mr. Ikechukwu Nnamani, led other members of National Executive Council (NEC), on a courtesy visit to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami. Nnamani said the newly elected Executives of ATCON would support the Federal Government’s plans to achieved, “the full implementation of the 2020-2025 Nigerian National Broadband Plan and development of strategic plan to bridge the over N15 Trillion infrastructure funding gap for the telecom/ ICT industry”, amongst others .

Also speaking, Pantami reaffirmed that the ongoing National Identity Number (NIN) registration exercise was mandatory for all citizens. Pantami noted that government had developed seamless policies to ensure that citizens obtain the number. He said: “It is mandatory for transactions, like opening of a bank account, paying of tax, voters registration and many more. You need the number before you can engage the government in any

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fidelity Bank restates support for MSMEs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Top Nigerian lender, Fidelity Bank Plc, has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the productivity and prosperity of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country, by providing capacity building and advisory services, innovative funding options and other forms of relevant support that would significantly improve their overall contributions to national development. Fidelity CEO, Mrs. […]
News

One feared dead, 3,000 displaced in A’Ibom cult war

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

At least one person was feared dead while more than 3,000 people, including women, were displaced by rival cult clashes in Inen community of OrukAnam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. Those displaced were seeking intervention from both government and donor agencies to ameliorate their suffering at the Internal Displaced Person (IDPs) camp in […]
News

Ngige: Varsities’ll reopen in January

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, yesterday promised Nigerians that academic activities would return to public universities in January. The minister, who said that negotiations between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Fed- eral Government over the prolonged strike has reached 98 per cent spoke yesterday in Alor, Idemili […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica