ATCON decries N15 trillion infrastructure funding gap, multiple taxation

Members of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), yesterday decried the N15 trillion infrastructure funding gap still existing in the telecoms and Information Communication Technology (ICT) sector. The group also decried the burden of multiple taxation being experienced by telecommunication providers in the country, stressing that telecoms providers have over the years been faced with the challenges of multiple taxation, both from the federal and states governments. While appealing that government should urgently address it, the Association noted that commitment towards the enforcement of telecommunications infrastructures Right of Way (RoW) was critical to the development of digital economy in Nigeria.

The event took place in Abuja, when the newly elected President of the association, Mr. Ikechukwu Nnamani, led other members of National Executive Council (NEC), on a courtesy visit to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami. Nnamani said the newly elected Executives of ATCON would support the Federal Government’s plans to achieved, “the full implementation of the 2020-2025 Nigerian National Broadband Plan and development of strategic plan to bridge the over N15 Trillion infrastructure funding gap for the telecom/ ICT industry”, amongst others .

Also speaking, Pantami reaffirmed that the ongoing National Identity Number (NIN) registration exercise was mandatory for all citizens. Pantami noted that government had developed seamless policies to ensure that citizens obtain the number. He said: “It is mandatory for transactions, like opening of a bank account, paying of tax, voters registration and many more. You need the number before you can engage the government in any

