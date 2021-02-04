ATCON to engage ICT stakeholders on NBP 2020-2025

The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has announced plans to key stakeholders in the Nigerian Telecom & ICT Sector on the New National Broadband Plan (NBP 2020- 2025). According to a statement signed by the President of the Association, Engr. Ikechukwu Nnamani, the virtual engagement themed: “Realising the New Set Target of 70% Broadband Penetration” is slated for Thursday, March 25, 2021. ATCON said the buy-in of the various sub-groups under its membership would be leveraged to ensure and guarantee that the new NBP is adequately positioned to deliver its ultimate purposes for the generality of Nigerians more quickly and strategically.

“Traditionally, ATCON as an organisation usually allows its members to review and provide insightful approaches and solutions along with ministry, NCC, NITDA and state governments as to what needs to be done to support various programmes and projects that are earmarked for the successful implementation of the previous National Broadband Plan under past ministers,” it stated.

The association noted that the objectives of the virtual engagement included “to compliment the various strategic activities already embarked upon by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy; to achieve the set target of broadband penetration in Nigeria with great speed; to leverage the wide spectrum of ATCON sub-group for effective participation in the new Nigerian National Broadband Plan 2020-2025 by giving them the opportunity to access the plan and suggest various ways to speed up the realisation of the established target by the government, and to serve as a veritable platform to galvanise the needed input that reflects the thinkings of the telecom and ICT sector.”

The Minister, Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, is expected to deliver the Principal Keynote Address on “Enhancing the contributions of sub-sector in the Nigerian national broadband plans through enabling policies” while the EVC/CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Danbatta; Director-General National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mr Kashifu Inuwa; and the Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr Aliyu Aziz, will share their respective commissions and agency’s perspective via a paper presentation on “Aggregating the potentials of the sub-sector to meet the new broadband set target of 70%.”

