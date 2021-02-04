Business

ATCON to engage ICT stakeholders on NBP 2020-2025

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has announced plans to key stakeholders in the Nigerian Telecom & ICT Sector on the New National Broadband Plan (NBP 2020- 2025). According to a statement signed by the President of the Association, Engr. Ikechukwu Nnamani, the virtual engagement themed: “Realising the New Set Target of 70% Broadband Penetration” is slated for Thursday, March 25, 2021. ATCON said the buy-in of the various sub-groups under its membership would be leveraged to ensure and guarantee that the new NBP is adequately positioned to deliver its ultimate purposes for the generality of Nigerians more quickly and strategically.

“Traditionally, ATCON as an organisation usually allows its members to review and provide insightful approaches and solutions along with ministry, NCC, NITDA and state governments as to what needs to be done to support various programmes and projects that are earmarked for the successful implementation of the previous National Broadband Plan under past ministers,” it stated.

The association noted that the objectives of the virtual engagement included “to compliment the various strategic activities already embarked upon by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy; to achieve the set target of broadband penetration in Nigeria with great speed; to leverage the wide spectrum of ATCON sub-group for effective participation in the new Nigerian National Broadband Plan 2020-2025 by giving them the opportunity to access the plan and suggest various ways to speed up the realisation of the established target by the government, and to serve as a veritable platform to galvanise the needed input that reflects the thinkings of the telecom and ICT sector.”

The Minister, Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, is expected to deliver the Principal Keynote Address on “Enhancing the contributions of sub-sector in the Nigerian national broadband plans through enabling policies” while the EVC/CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Danbatta; Director-General National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mr Kashifu Inuwa; and the Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr Aliyu Aziz, will share their respective commissions and agency’s perspective via a paper presentation on “Aggregating the potentials of the sub-sector to meet the new broadband set target of 70%.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Pound teeters, dollar dithers as traders look to Brussels

Posted on Author Reporter

  The dollar earned a reprieve from selling pressure on Wednesday as traders paused to weigh risks ahead, ranging from Brexit trade talks in Brussels to Congress’ wrangling over a pandemic relief package and a looming European Central Bank meeting. Sterling, which has whipsawed while trade negotiations are deadlocked, steadied above recent lows at $1.3365 […]
Business

Report ranks Edo high on job creation, others

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A new report by Vistern Partners Nigeria Limited has ranked Edo State as one of the best and safest states to do business in the country with new job opportunities. Specifically, the report ranked the state high on business registration, tax administration, contract enforcement and dispute resolution, land administration and registering property, getting electricity and […]
Business

Demutualisation: NSE names chief executives for entities

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The National Council of the Nigerian Stock Exchange has announced chief executives that will head its operating and nonoperating companies upon the completion of its ongoing demutualisation. According to a statement from the exchange, Mr. Oscar Onyema was appointed Group Chief Executive Officer Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Temi Popoola becomes Chief Executive Officer of the […]

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica