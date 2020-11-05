Business

ATCON to hold AGM, elect new executives

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has concluded plans to hold its 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) where it will also elect new executives. The AGM, which was earlier scheduled to hold in April, was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. According to a statement from the associations Executive Secretary, Mr. Ajibola Olude, the meeting will now hold on November 12, 2020, in Lagos.

ATCON noted that the tenure of the National Executive Council 2018 – 2020, which would have ended in May 2020, was extended to forestall a leadership vacuum that would have occurred because of the inability of the association to hold its annual general meeting due to the lockdown ordered by the Federal Government to curb further spread of COVID-19.

“The association upholds a culture of corporate governance and is set to have another election that would usher in a new set of National Executive Council that would direct the Association for the next two years.

“As part of upholding the principle of transparency in the conduct of the forthcoming election into various positions in the National Executive Council of the association, we are pleased to officially announce to all the CEOs and directors of all our qualified member companies to take an active part in the AGM and election into the National Executive Council (NEC) of the aasociation,” ATCON said in the statement. Highlighting the eligibility criteria for voting, ATCON said that in accordance with the association’s constitution, only financially active members would be allowed to vote and be voted for at the elections.

“Each member company is entitled to two votes per position. It is, therefore, expected that each member company will be represented by two delegates each casting one vote in respect of a position. However, where a single individual represents a company, that individual present at the AGM/Election shall cast only one vote on behalf of his/her company,” it added.

While noting that voting shall be by secret ballot, the association said the election would be conducted by a duly constituted electoral committee to be appointed on the floor of the AGM by the outgoing executive with the approval of members at the meeting. It added that the electoral committee would be dissolved upon the conclusion of the elections, while the elected officers would assume their posts immediately upon the conclusion of the elections.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

eTransact forecasts N8.15bn revenue in Q4’20

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

eTranzact International Plc is targeting to achieve N8.15 billion revenue for the fourth quarter ending December 2020. The company in its Q4 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) also projected N7.59bn as cost of sales for the period. eTranzact is also targeting to rake in N39.32 million as profit before tax and […]
Business

NERC slams charges on customers wishing to dump DisCos

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Unsatisfied customers who wish to dump electricity supply from the power distribution company (DisCos) will have to pay heavy charges known as Competition Transition Charge (CTC). The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC,) which slammed the charges in its latest Eligible Customer Regulation, noted that the fees were payable by large power users before they can […]
Business

Federal Character: NPA denies northernising managment

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

  Alleged northernisation of the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has continued to trend, even as the Authority has been accused of flouting the Constitutional provision’s of the Federal Character principle in the appointment of it’s General Managers; the highest ranking career officers of the government agency charged with the management of Nigerian […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: