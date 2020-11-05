ATCON to hold AGM, elect new executives

The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has concluded plans to hold its 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) where it will also elect new executives. The AGM, which was earlier scheduled to hold in April, was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. According to a statement from the associations Executive Secretary, Mr. Ajibola Olude, the meeting will now hold on November 12, 2020, in Lagos.

ATCON noted that the tenure of the National Executive Council 2018 – 2020, which would have ended in May 2020, was extended to forestall a leadership vacuum that would have occurred because of the inability of the association to hold its annual general meeting due to the lockdown ordered by the Federal Government to curb further spread of COVID-19.

“The association upholds a culture of corporate governance and is set to have another election that would usher in a new set of National Executive Council that would direct the Association for the next two years.

“As part of upholding the principle of transparency in the conduct of the forthcoming election into various positions in the National Executive Council of the association, we are pleased to officially announce to all the CEOs and directors of all our qualified member companies to take an active part in the AGM and election into the National Executive Council (NEC) of the aasociation,” ATCON said in the statement. Highlighting the eligibility criteria for voting, ATCON said that in accordance with the association’s constitution, only financially active members would be allowed to vote and be voted for at the elections.

“Each member company is entitled to two votes per position. It is, therefore, expected that each member company will be represented by two delegates each casting one vote in respect of a position. However, where a single individual represents a company, that individual present at the AGM/Election shall cast only one vote on behalf of his/her company,” it added.

While noting that voting shall be by secret ballot, the association said the election would be conducted by a duly constituted electoral committee to be appointed on the floor of the AGM by the outgoing executive with the approval of members at the meeting. It added that the electoral committee would be dissolved upon the conclusion of the elections, while the elected officers would assume their posts immediately upon the conclusion of the elections.

