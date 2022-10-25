Business

ATCT launches Eazi Travel, OTA for dynamic travel market

  • Travel now, pay later

Everyone loves to travel. Nowadays, the number of travellers have increased tremendously. While initial thought of journey arise in the mind, African Tourism Corporate Travel (ATCT) has launched Eazi Travel, an Online Travel Agency (OTA), a web-based marketplace that would reach out more to more travelers globally.

From left: Director, American Express /Global Business Travel Nigeria, Mr. Claud Batohi; Chairman, eazi Travels,Chief John Adebanjo; Chief Executive Officer, Trinity Financial, Mr. Sola Oladipo and Regional General Manager, Africa, South Africa Airlines, Mr. Ohis Ehimiaghe at the launching of eazi travels at Continental Hotel, Lagos

ATCT is ensuring that the traditional model of making personal visit to any of the travel agencies and placing the booking, have totally changed. All the bookings happen online on Eazi Travel as the firm’s travel portal is technologically advanced to meet the needs and preferences of clients.  Director, Eazi Travel Nigeria, Mr. Claud Batohi at the Lagos Continental Hotel venue of the launch of Eazi Travels said ATCT was excited to launch this unique one of a kind OTA designed for the dynamic travel market.

“Most OTA’s focus on traditional travel services, Eazi travel went beyond. While you can still book, pay and compare airline, hotel and ground transfer content we also found a way to bring offline travel products online to ensure Eazi Travel is able to cater to all travel needs”.

Looking for support for your medical travel…Eazi Care have you covered; looking for cargo support, that’s Eazi with Eazi cargo, need a payment. Eazi Pay has a plan for that too, visa and travel information…Eazi have you covered all in a one place making it Eazi for you”.

Chairman ATCT Group, Chief John Adebanjo said with Eazi Travels, there is also a hotel bouquet added to this and other packages.

“We are associating with the global brand, Golden treasure. We are also associating with Tourvest. They have a massive inventory. Not just that, Expedia have been knocking on our door, knowing fully well who we are and what we are capable of achieving.That is why we are well positioned. We started early so we are just starting to wrap it up.

“The Destination is still far. We haven’t gone there yet. It is the way you enjoy what you do and if your focus is base on providing solutions. We sit down. We reengineer the travel industry that is exactly what we are doing. We are doing something that have been put in place but in a better format that is why we are here. It is not just for us to benefit from it, it is the travellers that will surely benefit from it,” he said.

