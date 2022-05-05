News

Athena Ag, the Leading Cannabis Nutrient Company Transforming the Industry

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The last decade has witnessed massive growth in the legal cannabis market. More countries worldwide are increasingly legalizing cannabis consumption, which is obviously a positive push for the industry. The cannabis market is also receiving more investors as more entrepreneurs seek success.

Athena Ag is a vertically integrated formulator and manufacturer of liquid and dry fertilizer and specializes in providing clean, balanced nutrients for cannabis cultivation. It is one of the most well-known nutrient lines in the cannabis industry due to its massive growth in a short amount of operating time and expansive knowledge. Athena Ag currently ranks amongst the top ten cannabis nutrient companies globally, and it’s available in Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Australia, Chile, Peru, Puerto Rico, Spain, Portugal, and Macedonia.

Founded by Brandon Burkhart, a seasoned cannabis cultivator, Athena Ag was founded on the core principle of formulating products that improve quality, reduce costs, and drive consistency. The company was first established in grow rooms in Los Angeles, California, where it consistently produced perfect plants. The objective was to simplify the complex growing process, especially when the weight of cultivation increases.

Since its establishment in 2017, Athena Ag prides itself in supporting growers of all sizes with different growing styles. The team is made up of growers who have used many lines and now use Athena Ag because it is a program that works. It also allows commercial facilities to work with one of its specialized facility advisors when implementing the Athena program in their facility by using their fertilizers for cannabis cultivation.

“Our growers are the lifeblood of our company. As a key component of their success, Athena Ag will continue to focus on consistent supply and reliable quality of our products,” says Robert Schneider, Athena Ag’s general manager.

The key thing to note is that Athena Ag’s business exploded in 2020, a difficult time logistically and economically due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The period greatly affected the receipt of raw material sourced from different parts of the world due to factories being shut down and long lead times. Athena Ag had about two months’ worth of backorders on some products. From this, the company had to evolve its purchasing department to ensure they consistently have enough raw materials to keep at least three months of nutrients in inventory at one time.

Athena Ag has also invested heavily in production infrastructure, purchasing an additional production facility in Sacramento, California. As part of their goal of achieving excellence in the industry, custom-made Murray and Doyle equipment has been purchased for blending both Athena lines. These new automated blending and packaging machines will greatly increase Athena Ag’s production capacity. Upon completion in late Q2 2022, their two facilities will be capable of producing 2.5 million gallons of liquid fertilizer and 20 million pounds of dry fertilizer blends annually.

Athena Ag is also innovating, testing, and finding out what works best when running the Athena program. It has set goals to be in the top three most used nutrient lines in the cannabis industry globally. Athena Ag also wants to have availability throughout the entire EU by the end of 2022, which includes expanding to have three to five new distributors internationally. Athena Ag plans to launch six new products in 2022, but the focus remains on testing and developing.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Twitter an agent of division in Nigeria – Garba Shehu

Posted on Author Reporter

  Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, has accused Twitter of being a promoter of division in Nigeria. On June 4, the Federal Government suspended Twitter, alleging that platform was being used for activities that “undermine Nigeria’s corporate existence”. Speaking when he featured on ‘Good Morning Nigeria’, a programme on the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), on Monday, […]
News

…Security operatives intensify searchand- rescue operation

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Following the attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train on Monday night, security operatives have intensified search-and-rescue operation in the general area. The Kaduna State Government also disclosed that evacuation of trapped train passengers was concluded in the early hours of yesterday. Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said yesterday morning: “Evacuation of passengers […]
News Top Stories

Stay-at-home: Outrage as gunmen disperse students writing WAEC

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi and Emmanuel Ifeanyi

…one teacher abducted, teachers’ bikes burnt     Banks buckle under threat     Abia govt talks tough, warns hoodlums   Students writing the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examination in Nkume and Atta communities in the Njaba Council Area of Imo State were yesterday dispersed by gunwielding hoodlums.   The hoodlums, believed to be […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica