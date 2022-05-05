Athena Ag, the Leading Cannabis Nutrient Company Transforming the Industry

The last decade has witnessed massive growth in the legal cannabis market. More countries worldwide are increasingly legalizing cannabis consumption, which is obviously a positive push for the industry. The cannabis market is also receiving more investors as more entrepreneurs seek success.

Athena Ag is a vertically integrated formulator and manufacturer of liquid and dry fertilizer and specializes in providing clean, balanced nutrients for cannabis cultivation. It is one of the most well-known nutrient lines in the cannabis industry due to its massive growth in a short amount of operating time and expansive knowledge. Athena Ag currently ranks amongst the top ten cannabis nutrient companies globally, and it’s available in Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Australia, Chile, Peru, Puerto Rico, Spain, Portugal, and Macedonia.

Founded by Brandon Burkhart, a seasoned cannabis cultivator, Athena Ag was founded on the core principle of formulating products that improve quality, reduce costs, and drive consistency. The company was first established in grow rooms in Los Angeles, California, where it consistently produced perfect plants. The objective was to simplify the complex growing process, especially when the weight of cultivation increases.

Since its establishment in 2017, Athena Ag prides itself in supporting growers of all sizes with different growing styles. The team is made up of growers who have used many lines and now use Athena Ag because it is a program that works. It also allows commercial facilities to work with one of its specialized facility advisors when implementing the Athena program in their facility by using their fertilizers for cannabis cultivation.

“Our growers are the lifeblood of our company. As a key component of their success, Athena Ag will continue to focus on consistent supply and reliable quality of our products,” says Robert Schneider, Athena Ag’s general manager.

The key thing to note is that Athena Ag’s business exploded in 2020, a difficult time logistically and economically due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The period greatly affected the receipt of raw material sourced from different parts of the world due to factories being shut down and long lead times. Athena Ag had about two months’ worth of backorders on some products. From this, the company had to evolve its purchasing department to ensure they consistently have enough raw materials to keep at least three months of nutrients in inventory at one time.

Athena Ag has also invested heavily in production infrastructure, purchasing an additional production facility in Sacramento, California. As part of their goal of achieving excellence in the industry, custom-made Murray and Doyle equipment has been purchased for blending both Athena lines. These new automated blending and packaging machines will greatly increase Athena Ag’s production capacity. Upon completion in late Q2 2022, their two facilities will be capable of producing 2.5 million gallons of liquid fertilizer and 20 million pounds of dry fertilizer blends annually.

Athena Ag is also innovating, testing, and finding out what works best when running the Athena program. It has set goals to be in the top three most used nutrient lines in the cannabis industry globally. Athena Ag also wants to have availability throughout the entire EU by the end of 2022, which includes expanding to have three to five new distributors internationally. Athena Ag plans to launch six new products in 2022, but the focus remains on testing and developing.

