Sports

Athletes arrive as Delta 2022 National Sports Festival begins on Wednesday

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Athletes from different parts of the country will arrive in Asaba, Delta State capital, today and tomorrow ahead of Wednesday’s opening ceremony of the 21st National Sports Festival. Delta won the bid to host the fiesta, which is Nigeria’s version of the Olympics Games at the end of the last edition held in Benin City, Edo State last year.

Since then, Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who is the vice presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, had put several structures in place to actualize his dream of delivering the best Games in the history of Nigeria’s sports.

Among the facilities build for Delta 2022 Games are two brand new indoor sports halls, a new swimming pool, a new tartan track, new shooting range all within the Stephen Keshi stadium as well as a new hockey pitch at Okpanam.

Governor Okowa also constructed new hostel facilities at the NYSC camp at Issele-Uku and in various schools within Asaba. A total of 11, 000 athletes will participate at the National Sports festival, which is about 2,000 more than the number that participated at the last edition held in Edo State.

Secretary of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Chris Anazia confirmed yesterday that today and tomorrow are for the arrival of the contingent from  different States. “We are set to receive athletes from the various states on Monday and Tuesday.

The opening ceremony will hold on Wednesday. I am sure the athletes, coaches, and sports administrators will enjoy their stay in Delta. I wish everyone a safe journey to Asaba,” Anazia stated. Speaking further, Anazia, who is the Director General of Delta State Sports Commission said: “Whenever Delta agrees to do anything, we always go for the best. We are not just going to host a sports festival, but the best ever in the history of the Games.”

Meanwhile, the Festival Torch of Unity, which has been moving around the country, has arrived in Delta State. It will begin a tour around all local government headquarters for chairmen and council officials to have a feel. According to the Adviser to the LOC, Chief Solomon Ogba, the Festival Torch of Unity will arrive in Asaba on November 30, the day of the opening ceremony.

He said: “The flag hoisting ceremony for Delta 2022 National Sports festival will take place at 4 pm on the day of the opening ceremony on November 30.” The first event for Asaba 2022 will be cycling in the early morn

ing of Wednesday

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

LaLiga: Atletico beaten at home by Villarreal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Villarreal moved to the top of the fledgling LaLiga table as second-half goals from Yeremy Pino and Gerard Moreno secured a 2-0 victory at Atletico Madrid on Sunday. Unai Emery’s men opened their season with an impressive 3-0 win at Real Valladolid last weekend but the scalp of Atletico will raise hopes of a […]
Sports

FIBA World Cup: D’Tigress in tough group, drawn with France, Canada, three others

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s D’Tigress have been handed a tough group in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup slated to take place in Sydney, Australia in September. They are drawn with familiar foes France, Australia, Canada, Japan and Serbia in Group B of the tournament. The top four teams progress to the quarter-finals with D’Tigress being the lowest […]
Sports

Ancelotti: Why I turned down Alex Ferguson’s offer to take over from him

Posted on Author Reporter

  Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has admitted he rejected the chance to manage  Manchester United because he was about to take the head coach role at Real Madrid. Ahead of the Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against the Red Devils at Goodison Park, the Toffees manager revealed he was offered the job at Old Trafford by Sir Alex Ferguson prior to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica