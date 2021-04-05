Sports

Athletes, officials applaud MoC for Grand Prix

…meet excites Mike Edwards

…meet excites Mike Edwards

After hosting a successful third MoC Grand Prix, athletes and officials who took part in the championship have hailed the sponsor, Making of Champions track club for staging a world class event.

 

The meet which took place last week saw some great performance from the athletes with some picking Tokyo 2020 Olym-pic Games ticket with some securing a berth in the 2021 World Youths Championship scheduled for Kenya.

 

The star attraction of the meet, runner up of the 2019 Big Brother Naija, Mike Edward, said it was his first time participating in the Grand Prix and didn’t believe it would turn out the way it did.

 

Edward who won the men’s High jump said the environment was very good for the games as he praised the organiser. “This is my first event since I entered the Big Brother house, and I am happy I made it here,” he said.

 

“When I saw all what was put in place, I was amazed and I am already looking forward to future championships here. “I checked the track and the field at Yabatech Sports Complex, everything were amazing.

 

Kudos to the organisers.” Newly adopted Edo State athlete, Orukpe Eraiyokan, who flew into the country from his base in UK said he wished there can be more organisations like MoC.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

