Athletes set to resume camping for Tokyo Olympic Games

Athletes will resume camping for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games taking place in 2021, the ministry of sports has announced. The ministry, in a press statement released on Thursday, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent, said athletes in taekwondo, rowing and para-Rowing and Canoeing and Para-Canoeing will camp in Abuja.

Para-powerlifting athletes will base in Lagos for their preparation for the Games. Although the exact date for the resumption was not specified. “Other sports federations where athletes have qualified for both Games will commence camping shortly afterwards in batches,” the statement read.

“The camping exercise is poised to bring back our athletes to their individual Sports having been on recess for so long due to COVID-19 pandemic. This local camping which is coming at the resumption of Sporting activities in Nigeria is geared towards early preparations of Athletes who have qualified for the Games. Meanwhile, said in its effort to revamp the middle and long distance athletic culture in Nigeriait is is opening a training camp in Pankshin, Plateau State for road races within this period.

