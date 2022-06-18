Athletics: Bringing back the glamour of national trials

Athletics is one of such sports that attracts huge following in Nigeria. Before major events like the Africa Games, Commonwealth Games or the Olympic Games, many Nigerians look forward to see what the country’s top athletes will do at the continental or global competition. I recall with nostalgia that the national trials then sponsored by a popular oil company always attract huge crowd at the main bowl of the National Stadium in Surulere. Of course people have their preferences in the field or track events.

Some will be at the stadium to see how the long jumpers will compete crossing the sticks, shot putters attempting a fast distance while the javelin throwers do same on the field. Many others are however interested in the exploits of athletes in the various events on the tracks. The short distance races -100m and 200m – are the most interesting for many because in few seconds a winner emerges.

Some fans are also in love with the middle and long distance races of the trials which is a pre to major event. The response of fans to national trials especially in Lagos is always breath-taking. A former national long jump champion, Yusuf Ali, was a favourite of the fans. He will always ask them to clap for him before every jump. The glamour at the time – late 80s and early 90s – was of high pedigree. Many of the fans have their favourites among the athletes and they also have their favourite events during the national trials. Between June 21 and 23, another national trials will take centre stage because there are two major events slated for next month. The Commonwealth Games is billed to take place in Birmingham, United Kingdom just as the World Athletics Championships take place in Oregon, USA. Benin City, Edo State is the venue of the national trials this time as top athletes in the country are expected to be home to compete for spots to be in the colours of Team Nigeria at the forthcoming events. Incidentally, one of the athletes that guaranteed glamour in the past, Yusuf Alli, is the chief host of the 2022 National Trials as he is the chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission.

Six African champions are among the athletes expected to burn the tracks in Benin, Edo State. Edo is fast becoming a hub of major sports events under his watch. The array of star athletes will be led by the reigning African champion Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, the African Games and African Championship gold medalist and competitions record holder. Raymond Ekevwo who won the 100m gold at the African Games in 2019 in Rabat is also confirmed to be in Benin World and Commonwealth Games medallist and reigning African Games long jump queen, Ese Brume, will also be at the National Trials as she bids for her fifth national title in the event to secure a ticket to Oregon where she will be hoping to become the first Nigerian woman to win two World Championship individual medals in two editions. Tobi Amusan who won the 100m hurdles title last week in Mauritius will also be around to defend the sprint hurdles title she won last year. Oyesade Olatoye, who won shot put gold recently in Mauritius is also on the cards for the National Trials.

There are other perspectives to the event. It was a delight to note that the ministry of sports has concluded arrangements to ensure all the athletes are tested and given a clean bill before the two events. It is also expected that surprises cannot be ruled out in the forthcoming event in Benin.

The Athletic Federation of Nigeria is expected to be out with scouts to get some hidden talents that will impress in Benin. It is also expected that Yusuf Alli’s team in Edo will provide an enabling environment for the national athletes to be at their best and set new records at the event.

There are high expectations about the forthcoming trials because this is the only way to evaluate the readiness of the athletes for the two big events ahead. The 100m and 200m events give cause for concern as there are no athletes with good enough PB to challenge for medals. To also recall that the sprints events happen to be the area of strength of Nigeria makes it more painful because it is not certain to have any Nigerian athlete at the finals of the World Championship. There must be a deliberate effort to bring back the lost glory in the sprints event. Maybe this can start from the National Trials just as efforts should be made by the AFN to get a sponsor for the event.

