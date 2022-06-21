Athletics: Dare applauds Amusan for setting new African record

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, has said Tobi Amusan’s record-breaking run in the 100m hurdles at the Diamond League meeting in Paris last week is a further testament of Nigeria’s rising profile in sports.

The 25-year-old ran 12.41secs to break the nine-month-old African record she set last year at the Diamond League final in Zurich.

“Congratulations to Tobi on her new African Record. This is a further testament of the rising profile of sports in Nigeria,” the Minister said.

Dare added that Amusan’s feat and the recent encouraging performances by Nigerian athletes across the globe were signs of growth which the Sports Ministry was determined to sustain.

Nigerian track and field athletes, especially those from the World U-20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi last year have achieved world class standards in their respective events with some breaking national records as old as they are while an under-strength Team Nigeria won 11 medals to finish third at the African Senior Athletics C h amp i – onships in Mauritius a few days ago.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...