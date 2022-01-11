Athletics: My role in sports now advisory – Alli

Nigeria athletics legend Yussuf Alli has restated his earlier stance that his role in Nigeria sports, especially in athletics, is advisory. Speaking against the backdrop of a newspaper publication that he has been nominated to serve as a member of the technical sub-committee of Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) Alli said, “I have had more than my fair share of serving on committees and sub-committees in AFN, I think it’s now time to give the opportunity to younger ones to serve, learn and grow on the job the way Abdulkareem Amu and MAK Ogun also gave me opportunities” Alli recalled that he stopped competing in 1993 and he became AFN Technical Director and Vice-President a year later. “I also served as Technical Director of AFN from 1995 to 1998. I was the coordinator of Team Nigeria to Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, I served in COJA when Solomon Ogba was president of AFN I practically run the technical committee and department. Now it’s time for me to give opportunities to younger ones”
Related Articles
Zenith Bank/Delta Headmasters’ Cup; Okowa, Ossai, sponsors promise continuity
The Delta State Governor, Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has assured of his administration’s resolve to providing an enabling environment for youths and sports developmentinthestate. Governor Okowa gave the assurance in Asaba, the state capital during the kickoff ceremony for the 2021 edition of the Zenith Bank Delta Headmasters’ Cup Football Competition. The governor, who was represented […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
EPL: Spurs go top with City victory
*Wins for Chelsea, Brighton Tottenham moved top of the Premier League as Jose Mourinho’s side claimed a hard-fought victory over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. City dominated in both possession and chances but goals from Son Heung-min and substitute Giovani lo Celso – 35 seconds after his introduction – sealed a fourth successive league win for […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Guardiola has ‘ideas for transfer market’, expects to ‘fight’ for title next season
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he has “ideas for the transfer market” and expects to “fight” for the Premier League title next season. Liverpool need five points to win the title after a 0-0 draw with Everton. But the Reds can clinch the title against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday if City fail […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)