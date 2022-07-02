Atiba varsity matriculates 174

174 students during the week took the matriculation oath at the Atiba University Oyo (AUO), Oyo, Oyo State. It was the fifth matriculation ceremony of AUO. Speaking at the event, the Vice-chancellor of the institution, Professor Sunday Okeniyi, said the matriculation ceremony marked the formal induction of the UTME (100 Level) and 200 Level (Direct Entry) students into Atiba University, Oyo. According to him, as it is the practice, it is compulsory for all fresh students to take the Matriculation Oath in order to become bonafide members of the University.

At this ceremony, 174 students were matriculated into the respective degree programmes, comprising 118 students in the Faculty of Health Sciences,16 students in the Faculty of Natural and Applied science, 35 students in the Faculty of Arts, Social and Management Sciences as well as 5 students in the Faculty of Law. The VC congratulated the matriculating students for gaining admission into the university after scaling through a keenly contested admission process. He disclosed that the students had earlier been taken through a library orientation as part of its orientation and enthroning high academic performance skills.

The VC further said the idea was to empower; ‘‘our students in the new direction to enthronement of high academic culture as well as bridge the gap of lack of men and women with the right orientation o“Our goal is to inculcate in our freshmen and women the art and science of high academic performance early enough. Atiba University will be sustaining this empowerment series with more training programmes on other areas in due course. I have no doubt in my mind that the academic empowerment training will help you to settle down more quickly to the demands of academic training.”

