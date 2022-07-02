News

Atiba varsity matriculates 174

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Atiba varsity matriculates 174

174 students during the week took the matriculation oath at the Atiba University Oyo (AUO), Oyo, Oyo State. It was the fifth matriculation ceremony of AUO. Speaking at the event, the Vice-chancellor of the institution, Professor Sunday Okeniyi, said the matriculation ceremony marked the formal induction of the UTME (100 Level) and 200 Level (Direct Entry) students into Atiba University, Oyo. According to him, as it is the practice, it is compulsory for all fresh students to take the Matriculation Oath in order to become bonafide members of the University.

At this ceremony, 174 students were matriculated into the respective degree programmes, comprising 118 students in the Faculty of Health Sciences,16 students in the Faculty of Natural and Applied science, 35 students in the Faculty of Arts, Social and Management Sciences as well as 5 students in the Faculty of Law. The VC congratulated the matriculating students for gaining admission into the university after scaling through a keenly contested admission process. He disclosed that the students had earlier been taken through a library orientation as part of its orientation and enthroning high academic performance skills.

The VC further said the idea was to empower; ‘‘our students in the new direction to enthronement of high academic culture as well as bridge the gap of lack of men and women with the right orientation o“Our goal is to inculcate in our freshmen and women the art and science of high academic performance early enough. Atiba University will be sustaining this empowerment series with more training programmes on other areas in due course. I have no doubt in my mind that the academic empowerment training will help you to settle down more quickly to the demands of academic training.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

‘Suspicious $160m forex deal triggered freezing of 11 bank accounts’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem and Abdulwahab isa

Apex bank obtains court order to freeze 194 other accounts Suspicious foreign exchange transactions in excess of $160 million, linked to illegal forex operators, may have informed the order by the Federal High Court in Abuja that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should freeze bank accounts belonging to 11 customers. Authoritative sources close to […]
News

ICT Development: Nigeria seeks increased collaboration among West African states

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Nigerian government has called for increased regional collaboration for the development of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) ecosystem in West Africa as a potential digital hub on the global ICT map. Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami and the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar […]
News Top Stories

2023: Northern CAN tasks Christians to obtain PVCs

Posted on Author Musa Pam, JOS

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria 19 Northern States and FCT, who doubles as Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev Dr Yakubu Pam, has enjoined Christians in the country to ensure they  obtain their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVCs) to enable them participate in the 2023 general election and vote for credible leaders. […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica