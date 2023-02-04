Atiku accuses Tinubu of making inciting comments against Northern elders

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has accused his rival in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of using his campaign officials to spew hate speech against prominent leaders in the North and other parts of the country. Atiku in a statement issued on his behalf by a spokesman of the Atiku- Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Mr. Kola Ologbodiyan on Friday accused Tinubu of inciting Nigerians, cause insurrection and disrupt the 2023 general elections.

Ologbondiyan alleged that the APC candidate is making incendiary statements and “deploying top members of his campaign, including a serving state governor, to insult and condemn prominent Nigerian leaders as a ploy to trigger crisis in the polity.” According to him, some notable arrowheads and supporters of the Tinubu/ Shettima campaign have been moving around various media houses to spew hate speeches and promote blackmailing narratives, and alleged that it was aimed at undermining national unity and derailing the electoral process. “Such top officials of the Tinubu campaign have also been reportedly instructed to attack peaceful and well-meaning Nigerians, issue threats, incite mob actions, promote riots and violence in various parts of the country in furtherance of Tinubu’s unrelenting incitement to his followers to deploy violence, fight and snatch power by all means in the 2023 general elections,” he said.

Atiku recalled that Tinubu in London recently told his supporters to fight for power at all costs, adding that the APC candidate also at a campaign rally in Abeokuta, Ogun State “made very wild allega- tions, incited his followers to see the February 25, presidential election as a ‘revolution’. “It is therefore not in doubt that having failed in every parameter of assessing a credible presidential candidate and having realised that he cannot win in the election, the APC presidential candidate is desperately seeking to cause anarchy… “It is clear that Tinubu is pathetically being driven by an entitlement mentality, and as such, he does not care about the unity of our country. In any case, Tinubu had since announced that he does not believe in Nigeria as a nation. “It is therefore obvious that he is in the presidential race for purposes that are not for the wellbeing of Nigerians; thus his readiness to set our nation on fire for his selfish purpose. “It is however pitiable that a two-term governor, who has been spewing divisive insults on the leaders of our nation, can make himself a willing tool just because of personal aggrandisement.”

