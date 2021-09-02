News

Atiku, Aleredolu, Jembewon, others hail Makinde at remodelled stadium inauguration

Former Vice-President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday applauded the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, over the massive infrastructural developments he has been able to put in place in the past two years. Abubakar said this at the inauguration of the remodelled Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, Oyo State.

In attendance were also many dignitaries, including Governors Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (Ondo); Godwin Obaseki (Edo); former Governor Rasidi Ladoja of Oyo State; his successor, Otunba Adebayo Alao- Akala; former Military Governor of Oyo State, Gen. David Jenibewon, who constructed the Stadium in 1976, the Oyo State Deputy Governor, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, among others. The event was kick started by Makinde with a novelty match between former players of the Nigerian Super Eagles and former players of 3SC. The governor himself was among the players with his OYSGinscribed blue jersey worn on ox-blood track trousers. Among the popular players on the pitch were former Super Eagles players such as Ike Sorunmu, Victor Ikpeba, Taribo West, Felix Owolabi, JK Okocha, Tijani Babangida, Mutiu Adepoju, among others.

In his goodwill message, Abubakar said: “It is no means achievement that Governor Seyi Makinde has made in this state. I have gone round the city of Ibadan and I have seen that a massive infrastructural development taking place in this city.

I congratulate the governor for performing wonderfully well.” On his part, Akeredolu said: “Seyi has done well. Let us give him a round of applause. This stadium is seriously beautiful. Ibadan is home and I am happy to witness this.” Commenting, Alao- Akala also commended Makinde for the massive turnaround of the stadium, saying the past governors were happy to witness the epochmaking event.

In his remarks, Makinde said he would fix the other stadia in the different zones in the state, stressing that the inaugurated complex was a first phase. He noted that the other phases would soon be completed in spite of some challenges being faced by the administration.

He thanked the people of the State and the different officials of his administration for keeping the flag flying, promising that “we shall not let you down.” Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunnoso I, were at the stadium. While the Soun of Ogbomoso Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade was represented, the Aseyin of Iseyin Oba Andulganiy Ajinase, the Onpetu of Ijeruland, Oba Sunday Oyediran, and Olu of Igboora Oba Jimoh Olajide Titiloye, were present. Other dignitaries present included: Chief Festus Adegboye Onigbinde (former Head Coach of Shooting Stars. sports Club and Nigerian Super Eagles), the South West Deputy National Chairman of PDP Ambassador Taodeek Arapaja, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola (former Osun State Governor and Chairman, Reconciliation Committee of the PDP in the South West), among many others.

Our Reporters

