Atiku alleges plot to undermine democracy, provoke violence in Adamawa

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has described the decision of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State to declare the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Aisha Binani, winner of the election as “a case study of the shambolic nature of the 2023 elections in general.” Atiku in a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, said what was witnessed in Adamawa State on Sunday was “a novel practice in election management where a Resident Electoral Commissioner announced the loser of an election as a winner.”

He alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) approached the Adamawa State election with a preset agenda of declaring the APC at all cost. He said: “It is, therefore, on this note that we wish to call the attention of the world to the scheme being perpetrated by INEC to compromise the electoral wishes of the people of Adamawa State. “We also wish to inform the world that such behaviour by INEC has a natural consequence of unsettling the peace and security of the society. “We have seen how INEC conducted the February 25 and March 18 elections against the run of play, challenging cheated candidates to go to the court, knowing fully well the agenda that they are up to.”