Atiku alleges plot to undermine democracy, provoke violence in Adamawa

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has described the decision of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State to declare the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Aisha Binani, winner of the election as “a case study of the shambolic nature of the 2023 elections in general.” Atiku in a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, said what was witnessed in Adamawa State on Sunday was “a novel practice in election management where a Resident Electoral Commissioner announced the loser of an election as a winner.”

He alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) approached the Adamawa State election with a preset agenda of declaring the APC at all cost. He said: “It is, therefore, on this note that we wish to call the attention of the world to the scheme being perpetrated by INEC to compromise the electoral wishes of the people of Adamawa State. “We also wish to inform the world that such behaviour by INEC has a natural consequence of unsettling the peace and security of the society. “We have seen how INEC conducted the February 25 and March 18 elections against the run of play, challenging cheated candidates to go to the court, knowing fully well the agenda that they are up to.”

Hajj: Ogun promises to encourage intending pilgrims

The Ogun State government says it will continue to encourage intending pilgrims to Mecca and Medina through the Hajj Savings Scheme that provides a long-term savings platform. Executive Secretary, Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (OGSMPWB), Alhaji Salau Dauda, said this in Abeokuta while receiving the management of Jaiz Bank Plc. According to him, the […]
Buhari’s aide, Hajo, gets UNESCO appointment

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women Affairs and Administration, Dr. Hajo Sani, has been appointed as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). This was disclosed Friday in a release by Aliyu Abdullahi, Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), Office of […]
Mann Robinson launches film studio based in Atlanta

Filmmaking is a hard industry to find success in, but with creativity and perseverance, you can open doors. This is why Mann Robinson opened a 20,000 sq ft film studio in the Atlanta BeltLine. He wanted a space to not only make movies, but to make a mark. Mann started his career as a rapper, […]

