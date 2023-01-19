Atiku and Tinubu’s diagnoses/solutions to Igbo question (1)

‘Igbo Question’ in Nigeria is a never-ending saga and its solution lies deep in the womb of time. And ‘time’ is a great and faithful conveyor of truth and posterity. Time maybe interminably slow and its judgment delayed but both are certain and unimpeachable at the end. So, let the Igbo be patient with time as there has never been any human question time has left unanswered; be it historical like the Jewish Question, or the scientific questions about man and his environment. The Igbo question has been a troubling question to Nigeria in particular and the world at large that Nigeria and the world have refused or neglected to answer and resolve to their continuous perils and turbulence.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress presidential candidate for 2023 elections have diagnoses/prognoses that offer a solution/ resolution. Until Chinua Achebe’s Biafra memoir, There Was A Country was published, the Igbo question had remained muted proposition even though it has been observed by less prominent Nigerians, this author being one when he presented a treatise entitled, ‘Igbo Question and its Resolution’ at the Ohanaeze Ndigbo general meeting held at Abakaliki in 2004.

This treatise was later published/serialized in Hallmark Newspaper of March 16 and 23, 2004 well before Achebe’s book. That Essay forms part of a collection of essays entitled: Musing’s of a Politician published in 2012. Like all historical questions, the Igbo Question remains a perennial source of conflict, instability and incoherence to Nigeria.

The Igbo Question has so troubled Nigerians and Nigerian rulers that President Buhari had after becoming president in 2015 posed the question: “what do the Igbo want in Nigeria?” I think, this is the first time a Nigeria president or head of state has asked any ethnic group in Nigeria what it wants of Nigeria. I did an essay published in some newspapers answering him that the Igbo wants no special treatment from that accorded other ethnic groups in Nigeria except that the Igbo cherish their freedoms, equality and justice.

The opening paragraph of the said essay is worth repeating here and it is rendered as follows: “Of the more than 250 odd tribes in Nigeria, the Igbo as an ethnic nationality in Nigeria appears to excite and attract the negative sentiments of the other 249 tribes. Envy, and consequently hatred and contempt can be said to be the chief sentiments may be difficult to explain but a closer study of contemporary history of the Igbo will disclose that these negative sentiments were unenlightened subconscious defensive reactions to the character traits of the Igbo arising from their socio-economic and political interaction with the other tribes in Nigeria.

The major character traits of the Igbo which come into play in their relationship with other tribes can be summarized under three headings: a) The republican and egalitarian nature of the Igbo which make them to be very assertive wherever they find themselves b) Their ubiquity arising from social and occupational mobility, and c) Their industry which when rewarded with success can be channeled in self-improvements in the acquisition of real property and other forms of investments.

The feeling of contentment arising from these personal achievement or actualization and contentment imbue in an Igbo a feeling of immense self-confidence and it is the outward expression of this state of social and spiritual well-being that is off-putting to some outsiders or strangers to Igbo sociological and psychological environment and personae as they misread this essential character traits as arrogance, pride and a feeling of superiority. This misunderstanding by others naturally attracts jealousy or hatred to the Igbo.”

If you have read Achebe’s book this opening statement share striking similarity. Both senses of the authors were merely being directed by teleology and telepathy. What is this ‘Igbo Question’ and how may it be resolved? Let’s attempt a diagnosis/prognosis. That the Igbo and the over 249 other ethnic groups became constituent part of Nigeria was not fault of theirs.

The British was responsible. But in bringing these diverse groups together, Britain as the foster-parent failed to foster national feelings of nationhood but rather sowed ethnic distrust and antagonism in Nigeria’s body politic. First, Britain created apartheid policy of keeping the Muslim North apart from other compatriot’s in urbanization policy that created Sabongari and Tundunwada for Southern and Northern non-Muslim settlers in dominant Muslim towns while new quarters for Muslim settlers were created in Southern towns, usually called ‘gariki’ or ‘ogbe awusa’. Comingling of populations was thereby discouraged in the new country, Nigeria.

The feeling of ‘we’ and ‘them’ was created and with these feelings came fear, suspicion, distrust, tribalism and religious bigotry. Between 1914 and 1947 when Nigerian nationhood took root and cross-migrations happened with the Igbo pouring into the North, ethnic distrust and fear set in Muslimdominant communities of the North and by 1947 when the National Legislature was convened in Lagos with Tafawa Balewa as the British-designated leading delegate, he seized the opportunity in that parliament to utter that immortal declaration and threat: “we are still far from one country…, we should not close our eyes to the fact that the Yorubas, the Igbos and the Hausas, who are the predominant tribes in this country, do not see to eye…

The Southern tribes who are now pouring into the North in ever-increasing numbers….do not mix with the Northern people in social matters, and we… look upon them as invaders… So what it comes to is that Nigerian Unity is only a British intention in the country… If the British quitted Nigeria at this stage, the Northern people would continue their uninterrupted conquest to the sea.” On March 31, 1953, Sir Ahmadu Bello, repeated this northern position on Nigerian unity when while responding through Northern countermotion to Anthony Enahoro’s Independence motion by declaring that there was no serious attempt by either Britain or the peoples themselves to forge unity which made each tribe to look “upon the others with suspicions and misgivings.” But the Northern countermotion on Enahoro’s Independence motion was basically a call for confederation which was no different from Eastern Region’s position in 1967 Aburi Conference.

So, of the three major tribes, which has been more desirous and committed to Nigerian Unity that any tribe or political tendency today would arrogate to itself as the custodian of Nigeria’s Unity? Between 1947 and 1966, the rudderless politics of Azikiwe infused the bogey of Igbo domination and anti-Igbo feelings was cultivated in the minds of, first the Northerners, especially the Hausa-Fulani and after effects of the mindless 1966 Nzeogwu Coup and cluelessness of General Ironsi as head of state. The 1966 crises happened and Biafra War ensued, of which General Obasanjo in his books (My Command and My Watch) noted would not have happened if Nigerians were left alone by Britain and its imperial allies. The political coalition that took control of Nigeria and prosecuted the Biafra War had a moving force which was the Hausa-Fulani hegemonic class Britain had created to have control of Nigeria and it was this political tendency that took it upon itself to design and implement anti-Igbo Biafra War reparations to keep them subjugated, prostrate and ineffective in Nigeria.

