Atiku and Tinubu’s diagnoses/solutions to Igbo question (2)

Biafra War reparation against the Igbo was one of the worst war punishments ever recorded in modern history. Apart from the ‘twenty pound’ pauperization policy, the ethnic cleansing of the Igbo in South-South states of Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom by reason of the Abandoned Property Decree, 1970 and the glass ceiling on the Igbo in certain civil, public and military services and the propagation of anti-Igbo propaganda stunts of “they cannot be trusted” or they are nepotists and tribalistic and graspingly wired to dominate others, the worst evil done to decimate the Igbo politically was the restructuring of Nigeria starting in 1976 under General Murtala Mohammed government and subsequent Northern military generals-controlled governments when states and local governments were created to the disadvantage of the Igbo of the Southeast. This Murtala Mohammed-inspired restructuring and the ‘cult of mediocrity’ erected on it has damaged and dislocated the Igbo politically hence any political upstart could afford to talk down on the Igbo as a conquered people.

But these jokers are swinging against the tide of history. It is against the backdrop of the foregoing that the political insults offered the Igbo by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate and APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should be interrogated, explained and understood. Atiku Abubakar, a creation of the military-cultured politics pioneered by General Shehu Yar’Adua was thrown up as the Governor-Elect of Adamawa State in 1999 from where he became Vice President under President Obasanjo. Ever since 2007, Atiku has been contesting to become the president of Nigeria under different political parties namely PDP, ACN and APC.

Mr. Abubakar holds himself up as a ‘unifier’ whatever that means because a unifier could mean a dictator like the British colonialists who conquered and amalgamated Nigerian groups but kept them in false unity or the Northern Nigerian military heads of state that re-conquered Nigeria through Biafra War as noted by Wole Soyinka and General MC Ali in their books, You Must Set Forth At Dawn and The Federal Republic of Nigerian Army: The Siege of a Nation and enforced a false unity that has so divided and dislocated Nigeria to a state failure.

To achieve unity, rotation and zoning formula was devised by politicians. Atiku supports zoning hence in protest against non-zoning of presidency to the North he led some politicians to defect from PDP in 2015 to APC. But in 2022 PDP sabotaged the zoning principle that favours Southeast because Southeast is of no consequence to PDP stalwarts’ calculations. Supposedly to assuage Igbo feelings of betrayal, Atiku chose Ifeanyi Okowa, an Igbo from Delta State as vice presidential candidate.

However, sensing that Okowa’s Igbo cultural gravitas could not satisfy Igbo’s sense of betrayal and loss, Atiku rushed to Enugu late last year to declare that the Igbo should not worry because he would be the “steppingstone” upon which they would step into Nigerian presidency after his tenure in 2031. Meanwhile, Mr. Peter Obi, his erstwhile vice presidential candidate in 2019 had in middle of presidential nomination process in PDP defected to the Labour Party and was instantly nominated the presidential candidate.

This leap of faith by Peter Obi has been blessed by God and history as a socio-political movement called the “OBIDIENTS”, very similar to the 1946 Zikist Movement, a youth movement that galvanized Azikiwe and his NCNC of the colonial era has sprang up bolstering Mr. Obi’s candidature to the consternation and befuddlement of traditional politicians massed under PDP and APC who dismissed the political development as a bubble that won’t last. Mr. Atiku had wondered what magic outside the APC/PDP entrenched structure Obi would deploy to stay afloat in Nigeria’s murky political waters declaring that if Obi wins, it will be a “miracle.”

It is Atiku’s judgment of Obi’s phenomenon as a hopeless endeavour that PDP apparatchik and partisans have latched upon to move into Igboland in a propaganda blitzkrieg to brow-beat Igbo voters not to ‘waste’ their votes on Obi. But the more strident this propaganda the more the Obidient movement burgeons. This inexplicable burgeoning of Obi phenomenon has thrown the traditional politicians into desperate schemes of vitriolic attacks and insults by Tinubu and kwankwanso but Atiku has been respectful. Atiku’s tactic remains the propaganda that it is not yet time for an Igbo to be president because his ‘North’ has not ‘decided’.

It is this Atiku-mindset that spews forth his “stepping stone” and “bridge” mantra to help the Igbo and perhaps resolve the Igbo Question. The “stepping-stone” promise has hardly died down when at the presidential rally at Enugu this January; Atiku again told the Igbo that he would be the “bridge” to an Igbo becoming president in 2031. Atiku is a Fulani but he counts himself privileged to belong to the Hausa-Fulani political tendency that we earlier noted as the moving force of the political coalition that defeated Biafra, which achievement entitles every beneficiary to Nigerian presidency as a right.

That’s ‘emilokan’! By merely being a member of this political tendency, Atiku could afford to talk down on the Igbo but the irony of this insult is that Atiku is a Fulani which is a minority tribe in Nigeria. The political artifice that this political tendency has used to remain in political power in Nigeria has been a cocktail of British/ Northern generals-contrived rigged state structure and political infrastructure consisting of false census and false voters’ data and barefaced roguery, violence, frauds and thievery.

This culture of electoral maleficence was busted by the June 12 Presidential Election that shows that Southern States in any clean and fair election will out-vote the North as the South in that June 12 Election had over a million votes above the North. Joining the bandwagon of serving the Igbo gratuitous insults is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate who had marketed himself as the kingmaker of Buhari whereupon he is entitled to Nigeria presidency as a right. Notorious for vitriolic abuse, he had gone to Enugu to tell the Igbo that unless they vote him to win they will get nothing but “soaked slice of bread.”

Well, Tinubu has served advance notice quite unlike Buhari whose 97% versus 5% served the Igbo sour grapes for the past eight years. It tells so much of the brokenness of the Igbo that these rogue politicians can afford to come to Igboland to serve them gratuitous insults without a whimper from the political leaders.

These insults by Atiku and Tinubu say so much about the poverty and bankruptcy of the politicians that gallivant Igboland. But this is not surprising because all these politicians were the creations of the political tendency that has been in control of Nigeria since 1970 and an Igbo adage says that an okra tree never grows taller than its planter. So, which Nigerian politician besides Mr. Peter Obi who was not created by that political tendency can stand up to the owners of Nigeria? None! Let any try and EFCC will clobber them into submission and oblivion as they did to Okorocha and others.

Let them stay on the sidelines to watch and throw tantrums at Peter Obi even as he ignores them as political dross while battling the barracudas of Nigeria’s murky politics. Note that Atiku’s diagnosis/ prognosis and solution to the resolution of Igbo Question are not tenable because Atiku has no better prospect of becoming president of Nigeria than Peter Obi and even assuming he has, the political tendency he belongs cannot allow him to keep his promise of being the bridge or the stepping-stone upon which an Igbo can cross onto or step into the Nigerian presidency.

This is because it seems an article of faith of that vicious group that left for them no Igbo will ever become president of Nigeria. But then, they are not God. Tinubu’s threat of not giving the Igbo more than a “soaked slice of bread” unless he convincingly win Igbo vote to become president is of no moment because his vice president, Shettima Kassim had in an alleged leaked taped conversation with Senator Kunle Amosun before APC’s 2015 victory talked of an alliance of the North and West to undermine the Igbo interests and keep them irrelevant.

So, Tinubu could just be serving a caveat to justify prearranged plan if he becomes president in 2023. But let Tinubu and Atiku who think they stand on rocky ground take heed of the ineluctable march of history lest they be swept away. They could be standing on slippery ground. Those who conquered the Jews from AD 70-1947 are no longer their conquistadors whereas Jews are now part of the progressive West that rules the world.

