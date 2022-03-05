News

Atiku, Anyim eulogise Obasanjo at 85

Posted on

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Anyim Pius Anyim have eulogised the role former President Olusegun Obasanjo played in Nigeria and African history. The two presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in their separate goodwill messages to Obasanjo on his 85th birthday, said the former president set pace for democratic transfer of power, reforms in Nigeria and Africa Atiku who served as Obasanjo’s deputy, in a statement he personally signed described him as a pan-Africanist.

He said: “The vision which Obasanjo brought into governance either as a military head of government or as a democratically elected president continues to set the pace for progressive ideals in governments across Africa. “In the decades of the late 70s when almost all of Africa was covered in military dictatorships, Obasanjo set the pace for a transfer of power to civilian government in Nigeria and that singular effort began the process of democratization across the continent. “Similarly when he assumed office in 1999 as a civilian president, Chief Obasanjo re-enacted a convention in Africa which makes the people as the centerpiece of government policies.

Anyim, who incidentally was President of the Senate during Obasanjo’s first tenure as president, described him as a citizen of the world and a true patriot, adding that the former president demonstrated unwavering commitment to the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria. He said Obasanjo is “an outstanding leader in Africa and our nation’s pre-eminent statesman.” The former SGF noted that Obasanjo played key roles at various stages of Nigeria’s and Africa’s political history, adding, “At all those stages, you provided visionary and principled leadership guided by deep love for and commitment to the wellbeing of Nigerians and the black man. “You have remained a voice of reason, cautioning and proffering solutions as Nigeria wades through the many challenges of nation building.

 

Our Reporters

