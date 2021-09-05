Atiku: APC is Nigeria’s biggest mistake

A former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as Nigeria’s biggest mistake. Atiku, who made the statement at an event where prominent APC stalwarts defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, urged Nigerians to leave the party in droves following its woeful performance.

“We have made a big mistake before by floating a party called APC. But from today, I’m calling on you Adamawa people to leave your parties and join PDP because it is the future and the masses party.

“It was PDP that gave back life to Adamawa State after it was slayed by the APC and ushered it to its present state of development,” he stated. He added: “Our schools are now better and our health institutions are in superb shape. I pray that this event will mark the beginning of the internment of the party.”

During the event, prominent former members of APC, including former Secretary to Adamawa State Government, Kobis Ari Thimnu; Chief Daniel Bwala, Sali Bodes, Umar Bello Calculate, Hon Nedo Geoprey and Philip Gutuwa were received by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri. Welcoming the new entrants, Fintiri assured the defectors that they will be treated fairly and will be given a level playing ground.

He noted that with the resolve of the people to discard the APC in Adamawa State, PDP has regained back its glory in the state. “I want all of you to give the new defectors the needed cooperation and level playing field as we have no stranger in the party.

“Allow those who want to contest among them to participate in the electoral process and they should be well accommodated and given a level playing ground.

But let those who lose election remain in the party because we will not be happy with people whose aims is only to contest election under our platform,” Fintiri said. He urged all the party stakeholders to work round the clock to sell Atiku Abubakar’s candidature outside the state, adding that Atiku is the messiah that Nigeria is earnestly waiting for.

“We need to go to other states to sell Atiku’s candidature because selling Atiku in Adamawa amounts to eye service. Nigeria is in need of a Messiah and Atiku is that Messiah,” Fintiri said.

He noted that the renewed unity of purpose currently in the party was responsible for the giant strides being recorded in the state noting that in the last two years, the state has made development at par with what was achieved in the last 30 years.

