Atiku: APC promised Nigerians restructuring in 2015, but…

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023, presidential election Atiku Abubakar, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of deceiving Nigerians to get their votes in 2015 with a promise to restructure the country once voted into power. Atiku, who spoke yesterday in Abuja during the third series of presidential interactions with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), said there was a difference between the PDP government that ruled the country from 1999 to 2015 and the current government.

The former Vice President, who stressed the need for a constitutional amendment, which he promised to work on if elected, disclosed plans to decentralise the Nigeria Police Force. He said: “One example I want to give you, they said they believe in restructuring but did they restructure? So they told Nigerians what they wanted to hear and did a different thing when they got the opportunity and came on board. In the PDP we don’t behave like that. “The fundamental front lines that we have seen in the last 7 to 8 years only occurred because you wanted to change in 2015, and you elected the change you are seeing and experiencing now.”

The former Customs officer said: “I stand before you here not to campaign but to tell you the honest truth, what you have presented to us is what I have always believed in, and if I have the opportunity, I swear to God, I will do it. “Not only did my President (Obasanjo) and I have problems, but I also had problems with my own constituency where I come from, but because it is something that I believed in, I still stand by those objectives in that book.” Speaking on the decentralization of the police he said: “We cannot have state police without having a constitutional amendment, so we will go into constitution amendment where we will have different levels of police. These are our plans to tackle the security chal-lenges facing the country. “For sure we need a judicial amendment; first of all, there are poor wages for Judges and very poor working conditions.

Again, the judiciary has levels, the federal judiciary, and state, but we will attempt as much as possible to have judicial reform where we will improve the dispensation of justice and also the welfare of Judges.” Earlier, Atiku’s running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa maintained that Nigeria was in dire need of a leader who is humble and patient enough to listen to the demands and yearnings of the people he wants to govern. The Delta State governor said: “There is disunity, we have never been as divided as we are and at this moment we need a man of humility and patience to sit with all the different classes of Nigerians to listen to them and think along with them and that man must have the needed experience to guide and lease the nation.”

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi asked Nigerians to carefully consider the sincerity of the promises being made by those jostling to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, including himself, to avoid electing deceptive leaders. The former Anambra State governor said their track records should be considered. “All presidential candidates will tell you the same story; everybody’s story will be as sweet as the other ones. What you are going to do is to check the sincerity and the truth and the one you can trust,” he said.

He raised concerns that Nigeria currently has all the characteristics of a failed state, explaining that these are a result of the cumulative effects of failed leadership over the years. Obi said: “Nigeria has hit the two most critical things that qualify a country to a failed state, number one, when you are no longer in control of your territory, we are no longer in control of our territory, number two, is when you are no longer in control of your economy, nobody can tell you today how much they are going to sell a bag of rice tomorrow. No country can function like that.” CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, who spoke at both meetings with the PDP and LP presidential candidates, said the body is applying caution to ensure it desists from being partisan.

