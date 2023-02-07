News Top Stories

Atiku apologises to Benue people over herdsmen killings

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Ayu begs Ortom to join Atiku, says party not divided
Ortom shuns ex-VP’s campaign rally in Benue

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday apologised to the government and people of Benue State over the killings of innocent citizens of the state by Fulani herdsmen in the last over seven years. The former Vice President who stated this while addressing PDP supporters in Makurdi, during his campaign visit to the state, vowed to ensure that peace returns to ravaged communities of the state if elected president of the country during the forthcoming general elections.

Atiku who did not mince words in his address said, ” on behalf of myself, the PDP, we want to extend our condolences and sympathies with the families and loved ones who lost their lives in the last eight years in Benue State. “Secondly, as Zegemule U Tiv, I am the umbrella of the Tiv people all over the world, I promise you if you elect me as president, just like I did in 2001 came to Benue I made the Fulanis to sign the peace accord with their brother Tivs, I will come and make sure peace returns to Benue State”. In his address, National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, pleaded with Governor Samuel Ortom to come back and join Atiku and work to ensure that PDP emerge victorious at the polls. He said: “All of you know how you have suffered in this country, only somebody with mental problem will vote for the APC, do not waste your vote of APC.

Our party PDP is not divided, there are few of our members who have grievances. We are talking to them, wewanttomakesureallcome back and work with us fully.” Meanwhile; Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State was yesterday conspicuously missing at the presidential campaign rally of former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar held at the Aper Aku stadium in Makurdi, the state capital. Ortom, a member of the G-5 governors elected on the platform of the PDP, has since the presidential primaries that plunged the party into crisis, fallen apart with Atiku over his emergenc

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Damaged roads, lack of gear hinder Indonesia quake rescue

Posted on Author Reporter

  Damaged roads and bridges, power blackouts and lack of heavy equipment on Saturday hampered Indonesia’s rescuers after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake left at least 45 dead and hundreds injured on Sulawesi island. Operations were focused on about eight locations in the hardest-hit city of Mamuju, where people are still believed trapped following Friday’s nighttime […]
News

Marte, Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Coalition commends Nigerian Army

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria (CCSGATN), has hailed the Nigerian military under Operation Tura Takaibango which collaborated with the Air Task Force ofv Operation Lafiya Dole for successfully decimating the remnants of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP)/Boko Haram sects in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State. This […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: Like Twitter, Facebook removes Buhari’s ‘genocidal’ threat post

Posted on Author Reporter

  Another Social Media giant, Facebook has proceeded to remove a post made on President Muhammadu Buhari’s official page. Buhari made headlines a few days ago after Twitter removed a tweet from the President’s handle. The tweet which subtly threatened ‘Genocidal’ violence against the Igbos was removed by the platform for violating its terms and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica