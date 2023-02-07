Atiku apologises to Benue people over herdsmen killings

Ayu begs Ortom to join Atiku, says party not divided

Ortom shuns ex-VP’s campaign rally in Benue

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday apologised to the government and people of Benue State over the killings of innocent citizens of the state by Fulani herdsmen in the last over seven years. The former Vice President who stated this while addressing PDP supporters in Makurdi, during his campaign visit to the state, vowed to ensure that peace returns to ravaged communities of the state if elected president of the country during the forthcoming general elections.

Atiku who did not mince words in his address said, ” on behalf of myself, the PDP, we want to extend our condolences and sympathies with the families and loved ones who lost their lives in the last eight years in Benue State. “Secondly, as Zegemule U Tiv, I am the umbrella of the Tiv people all over the world, I promise you if you elect me as president, just like I did in 2001 came to Benue I made the Fulanis to sign the peace accord with their brother Tivs, I will come and make sure peace returns to Benue State”. In his address, National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, pleaded with Governor Samuel Ortom to come back and join Atiku and work to ensure that PDP emerge victorious at the polls. He said: “All of you know how you have suffered in this country, only somebody with mental problem will vote for the APC, do not waste your vote of APC.

Our party PDP is not divided, there are few of our members who have grievances. We are talking to them, wewanttomakesureallcome back and work with us fully.” Meanwhile; Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State was yesterday conspicuously missing at the presidential campaign rally of former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar held at the Aper Aku stadium in Makurdi, the state capital. Ortom, a member of the G-5 governors elected on the platform of the PDP, has since the presidential primaries that plunged the party into crisis, fallen apart with Atiku over his emergenc

