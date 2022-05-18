Atiku apologises to journalists over Jos walkout

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar has apologised to journalists for ordering them out of the Plateau State PDP secretariat in Jos before meeting with the party’s delegates on Monday ahead of the primary election.

The ex-Vice President, who arrived at the secretariat at about 2:19 pm in connection with his presidential bid, ordered journalists out of the venue, saying“I have nothing to do with journalists; I’m here to see delegates get out of the hall, all journalists, go with your cameras”.

Overzealous security officials then attacked reporters, causing a stampede, and damaging the tripod and camera of some television crew.

In a statement yesterday by the leader of the Technical Committee of Atiku Abubakar 2023 Presidential Aspiration Raymond Dokpesi, the ex-VP apologised for the incident.

Dokpesi said Atiku wanted to meet with delegates before speaking with the journalists. According to him, the presidential aspirant only pleaded with the media to leave the meeting and return later for interviews after the meeting.

