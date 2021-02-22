Atiku backs privatisation of refineries, other assets

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has supported the planned privatisation of the nation’s refineries and other national assets by the Federal Government. Atiku, in a statement, recalled how he had championed the privatisation of the nation’s economy and full deregulation of the oil and gas sector, for greater service delivery and efficiency.

“As chairman of the National Council on Privatisation, I advanced these policies which saw our economy achieve six per cent GDP growth and created jobs for the masses of our people, and amass the national wealth that enabled us exit the debt trap, and secure our financial independence.

“Even though my ideas were scorned by the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government over the years, I am nevertheless most fulfilled that an administration that once failed to see the wisdom in these sound economic policies, is now facing reality and has now embraced reason, by announcing the privatisation of our refineries and other assets, which have not always prospered under public management.

“It is always better late than never. And I commend the Federal Government for coming on board,” Atiku said. He demanded transparency in the privatisation process, “as that is the only way to ensure that Nigeria reaps the greatest economic benefits from this policy.”

The former vice president stated that his interest has always been the peace, prosperity and progress of Nigeria, and expressed happiness that he shares “these ideas, and others, with the government of the day, for the betterment of our nation and its people.”

