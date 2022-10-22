Atiku best successor to Buhari – Imansuangbon

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Kenneth Imansuangbon, has said that there will be no better successor to President Muhammadu than Atiku Abubakar. He stated this in his country home, Ewohimi in Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State, while addressing party supporters, who were in his house to prepare for Atiku’s visit to Edo State today.

He noted that Edo people will give their votes to the PDP Presidential Candidate in 2023 Presidential election. Imansuangbon commended Edo State electorate for their loyalty and massive support for the party. He urged all the aggrieved members of the party to bury their hatchets and work as one united party to ensure that PDP takes over Aso Rock in 2023 presidential polls. He maintained that it is only Atiku that has the political capacity to match the APC Presidential Candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, strength for strength, money for money and crowd for crowd.

“I’m so happy with the massive support Atiku Abubakar is currently enjoying from the good people of Edo State, most especially the preparation put in place towards receiving Atiku this Saturday in Benin- City. Edo State is a special State with special people, this is the second State Atiku will be visiting since the official flag off in Uyo,’’ he noted.

