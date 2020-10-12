News

Atiku calls for Police reforms

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

Says: ‘Police have digressed from what they’re trained for’

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Monday called for the reform of the Nigeria Police, adding that the disbandment of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu is in order.
While speaking to journalists after a private visit to former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida at his uphill residence in Minna, Atiku said that the SARS has digressed from what they were trained to do.
According to him: “The eventual banning of the unit by IGP is in order. The Police, especially the SARS unit, is no longer operating based on its mandate of securing the country and its citizens.
“It is unfortunate that men of the Police, who were trained to protect the citizens, have now turned their guns against unarmed citizens; they need to be more civil to Nigerians.
“I have issued a press statement earlier to state my stand on the call for the ban of SARS.”
Speaking about his visit to Babangida, Atiku said that he came on a private visit.
Abubakar arrived the Minna airport to meet with former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida at about 1.23pm on a flight T7-AAA accompanied by his wife, Titi Abubakar and Senator Abdul Ningi.
He was received at the airport by former Governor of Niger State, Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu and other PDP stalwarts in the state.

