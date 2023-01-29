News Top Stories

Atiku calls for ‘slight’ deadline extension

Posted on

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called for ‘slight extension’ of the deadline for exchange of old naira notes for the new ones. Atiku, in a video shared on his social media accounts yesterday, said though there is nothing new in the naira redesign exercise, the January 31 deadline is discomforting to many Nigerians.

He noted that a “large number of our bank population who do their businesses, especially in the rural areas, will find it almost impossible to meet up with the deadline of January 31st to exchange their old bank notes for the redesigned currencies.” The former vice president stated that “as the January 31st deadline draws closer, a great number of Nigerians have expressed apprehension about how the policy and the deadline will make life difficult for them. “I’m aware of the challenges that farmers and others like artisans in remote areas of the country go through in moving cash to commercial banks for the conversion.

“On this note, I’m compelled to align my position with the upsurge of demands for a slight extension of the monetary conversion policy. “The January 31st deadline is certainly going to cause heavy discomfort on our people and it would be magnanimous on the part of the government and the regulatory agencies to ease the burden on the people in the public interest. “While we can continue sensitising the public on the impending imperative of mobile banking policy, it is important for the CBN to consider an extension of the time that the public can convert their bank monies into new notes thereby reducing financial consequences on these vulnerable citizens.

“I believe that such a painful experience is not the intention behind the currency redesign initiative.” The CBN had fixed January 31 as the deadline for the return of old N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes. Many Nigerians, including the two chambers of the National Assembly, have called for an extension of the deadline.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

