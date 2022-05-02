News

Atiku calls for tolerance, unity among Nigerians

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has called on Nigerians to strengthen the bond of love and unity among them despite their religious differences.

 

Atiku in his Eid-el-Fitr message said love is the prerequisite for binding unity in any diverse soci-  ety like Nigeria. He appealed to Nigerians to develop the spirit of tolerance and respect towards one another, despite ethnic and religious differences.

 

“We should use religion as an instrument for creating unity, love and harmony rather than using it to feed hate and intolerance, which usually results in needless conflicts. “Let’s not allow selfish politicians and people of  bad faith to divide us and use us as fighting tools for their own sinister agendas,” Atiku stressed.

 

The former vice president urged Muslim faithful not to abandon the lessons of the month-long Ramadan, which heralded the Eid-el-Fitr, adding that; “We should internalise its lessons instead.”

 

According to him, “Ramadan makes us appreciate what it means to go without food and drinks for the whole day, thereby understanding the impact of hunger on millions of poor people.”

 

He explained that the self-discipline created by Ramadan encourages Muslims to show compassion towards fellow human beings who could not feed because of poverty.

 

Atiku also called for greater efforts towards interfaith dialogue in order to bridge the communication gap between members of the two major religions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NDDC: Niger Delta leaders, stakeholders back EIMC, forensic audit

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba

Niger Delta region prominent leaders and critical stakeholders yesterday threw their weight behind the Expanded Interim Management Committee (EIMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and declared support for the ongoing forensic audit of the Commission. The stakeholders, led by Chief Timi Kaiser Ogoriba, declared their position at the new NDDC Headquarters in Port […]
News

EFCC boss, Bawa, slumps in Presidential Villa

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, yesterday collapsed while delivering a speech at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The anti-graft agency boss suddenly stopped midway while delivering a goodwill message at the National Identity Day celebration and slumped. Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, and others at the event […]
News Top Stories

Oil prices hit 2-year high, retreat

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Oil prices slipped yesterday having earlier touched $72.83, their highest since May 20, 2019. The price dip came after U.S. inventory data showed a surge in gasoline inventories due to weak fuel demand. This was reportedly caused by the U.S. Memorial Day weekend, traditionally the beginning of the peak summer driving season. Brent crude futures […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica