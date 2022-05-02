Atiku calls for tolerance, unity among Nigerians

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has called on Nigerians to strengthen the bond of love and unity among them despite their religious differences.

Atiku in his Eid-el-Fitr message said love is the prerequisite for binding unity in any diverse soci- ety like Nigeria. He appealed to Nigerians to develop the spirit of tolerance and respect towards one another, despite ethnic and religious differences.

“We should use religion as an instrument for creating unity, love and harmony rather than using it to feed hate and intolerance, which usually results in needless conflicts. “Let’s not allow selfish politicians and people of bad faith to divide us and use us as fighting tools for their own sinister agendas,” Atiku stressed.

The former vice president urged Muslim faithful not to abandon the lessons of the month-long Ramadan, which heralded the Eid-el-Fitr, adding that; “We should internalise its lessons instead.”

According to him, “Ramadan makes us appreciate what it means to go without food and drinks for the whole day, thereby understanding the impact of hunger on millions of poor people.”

He explained that the self-discipline created by Ramadan encourages Muslims to show compassion towards fellow human beings who could not feed because of poverty.

Atiku also called for greater efforts towards interfaith dialogue in order to bridge the communication gap between members of the two major religions.

