Atiku campaign condemns attack on opposition candidates’ supporters

The Atiku Abubakar Campaign Council Director General in Anambra State, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo has condemned the attacks on Nigerians supporting the presidential candidates of their choice.

He also said it is unlawful for people to attack the candidates of the parties they are not supporting.

Okonkwo called for the respect of each of Nigeria’s views and political interests, contending that in the history of the country’s politics no section has ever supported a particular candidate.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief said this as a guest lecturer at the 22 Symposium of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Anambra State Council in Awka.

