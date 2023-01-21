News

Atiku campaign council dismisses Keyamo’s suit as laughable, embarrassing

The Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council has dismissed a suit filed by the Chief Spokesperson of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council suit against former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as embarrassing and laughable. A spokesman for the Atiku Campaign Council, Dr. Daniel Bwala in a telephone chat with Saturday Telegraph on Friday said, “I saw the processes that were filed by the spokesman of APC against our candidate. “I was surprised to see him join, very strangely in addition to the EFCC and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), the address of buildings.

”This is laughable because even students of law in universities or chambers attachments during Law School, know the legality or otherwise of personalities that can sue or be sued. They know whether the case is one that is dead on arrival or not”. “Secondly, it is so intriguing that somebody who is a serving Minister of the cabinet is also appearing in court by proxy using his own chambers”.

“We have even heard that their campaign is having distrust issues hence they de-fund certain directorates and people started looking for ways and means of securing money by frivolous means due to lack of finances while some people are using this case as means of getting their own professional fees”.

 

