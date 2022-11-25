News

Atiku Campaign Council’s DG condemns attack on opposition candidates’ supporters

Posted on

The Atiku Abubakar Campaign Council Director General in Anambra State, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo has condemned the attacks on Nigerians supporting the presidential candidates of their choice. He also said it is unlawful for people to attack the candidates of the parties they are not supporting. Okonkwo called for the respect of each of Nigeria’s views and political interests, contending that in the history of the country’s politics no section has ever supported a particular candidate. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief said this as a guest lecturer at the 22 Symposium of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Anambra State Council in Awka.

According to him, Igbo in the South East have never belonged to a specific party, urging them not to put their eggs in one basket. He said: “As journalists and professionals we are trained to be fair and report all sides without bias and I thank our journalists for upholding the ethics of their profession. But there is an introduction of a new trend in the politics of Nigeria where people are insulted, vilified and treated as outcasts because they are not backing their preferred candidate. “I remember that when the late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe was in the NCNC, my own uncle was in the Action Group (AG) and the heavens didn’t fall.

We also had the era of the NPN and NPP and we also got to a situation whereby in the end we had an accord with the NPN and we produced the Speaker House of Representatives. “So, we cannot at this point put all our eggs in one basket because of politics, and politics is very dynamic and that is the beauty of politics and democracy.” Okonkwo, however, said Nigerians should respect the views and positions of others in the interest of the unity of the country. The Commissioner for Information Paul Nwosu said the country is one and cannot be threatened by people who have the “Hitler mob mentality”. The Correspondents Chapel Chairman Chief Chucks Ilozue described the symposium as one targeted at sharing ideas for the good of society.

 

