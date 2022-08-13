Atiku campaign organization dismiss Peter Obi as threat

The Presidential Campaign Organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed the Labour Party’s candidate, Mr. Peter Obi as a threat to the party’s candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Spokesman of the PDP Campaign Council, Senator Dino Melaye on Friday stated that the rave which Obi and his party is currently receiving is ‘mere euphoria’ that would fade away.

Melaye spoke in a current affairs programme of the Channels Television, Politics Today however maintained that the euphoria would “die naturally as we go along with the campaigns.” According to him, many of the people rooting for the former Anambra State governor lacked the necessary wherewithal to deliver as Nigeria’s president next year. “We are used to this kind of thing.

It is not in any way strange to us and we are not in any way bothered at all. It will soon fade away as we move ahead towards 2023. Remember that the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi who was so popular as the senior advocate of the masses could only muster two thousand votes. “The same goes for Chief Femi Falana, my uncle who went to contest the governorship election in Ekiti, what did he score? You can even go to the social media handle of Peter Obi himself. How many followers did he have? Many of the people shouting his name are not even his followers on social media,” Melaye said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...