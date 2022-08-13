News

Atiku campaign organization dismiss Peter Obi as threat

Posted on Author Olaolu Oladipo Comment(0)

The Presidential Campaign Organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed the Labour Party’s candidate, Mr. Peter Obi as a threat to the party’s candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Spokesman of the PDP Campaign Council, Senator Dino Melaye on Friday stated that the rave which Obi and his party is currently receiving is ‘mere euphoria’ that would fade away.

Melaye spoke in a current affairs programme of the Channels Television, Politics Today however maintained that the euphoria would “die naturally as we go along with the campaigns.” According to him, many of the people rooting for the former Anambra State governor lacked the necessary wherewithal to deliver as Nigeria’s president next year. “We are used to this kind of thing.

It is not in any way strange to us and we are not in any way bothered at all. It will soon fade away as we move ahead towards 2023. Remember that the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi who was so popular as the senior advocate of the masses could only muster two thousand votes. “The same goes for Chief Femi Falana, my uncle who went to contest the governorship election in Ekiti, what did he score? You can even go to the social media handle of Peter Obi himself. How many followers did he have? Many of the people shouting his name are not even his followers on social media,” Melaye said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

CSOs, groups petition FG over seized N50bn vehicles in Customs custody

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

A coalition of Civil Society Networks and groups have demanded the immediate intervention of the federal government in line with global best practices and standards to look into the waste of vehicles worth over N50 billion in the custody of the Nigerian Customs Service. The coalition in a petition to the federal government said over […]
News

Drug Abuse: We’ll make NDLEA member of security council meeting –Govs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Nigeria governors have pledged logistical support to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the fight against drug abuse. Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in a communiqué after the governors meeting, said the state chief executives were worried at the connection between drug use and rising insecurity across the country. […]
News

Ogun nursing school gets full accreditation 45 years after

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) has awarded full accreditation to the Ogun State School of Nursing and Midwifery 45 years after its establishment. The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, who disclosed this to journalists yesterday in Abeokuta, said the school would be upgraded to an Ordinary National Diploma and a Higher […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica