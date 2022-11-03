News Top Stories

Atiku campaign tackles APC, Tinubu for disparaging other candidates

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Atiku-Okowa Presidential Council has said the comments of candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his running mate Senator Ibrahim Shettima, at business event in Lagos, were unbecoming of persons seeking for the highest office of the land.

In separate statements yesterday, the duo accused the APC candidates of talking “condescendingly about other presidential candidates,” adding that such remarks “show gross irresponsibility and disrespect.” Media adviser to the PDP candidate, Paul Ibe, stated that such comments were indications that the Tinubu- Shettima administration would be anti-entrepreneurship and anti-business. “One would have thought that the duo would use the advantage of such a gathering to talk about solutions that their party, APC, has foisted on the country.

Rather, they went on the ultra-highway of political indecency. “Any business that produces products creates jobs and delivers dividends, especially in this era of the APC administration when the country is bleeding, creating jobs is an asset and should not be mocked.”

 

